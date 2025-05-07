The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center

LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center joins the exclusive network of leading cancer institutions utilizing data to improve patient outcomes

IRVING, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences ® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center (the Cancer Center) has joined the Caris Precision Oncology AllianceTM (Caris POA).

The Caris POA is a global network of top cancer centers and research groups that work together to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Members collaborate to set and refine standards for molecular testing through innovative research, aiming to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients. Leveraging Caris' advanced AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities, Caris POA members can utilize a vast multi-modal database to drive groundbreaking research and improve patient care.

"We're thrilled to welcome the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH , Chairman of the Caris POA. "We continue to grow our network alliance with organizations that share our mission to unite research and education to help unburden cancer patients as they navigate their diagnosis."

The LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center is a multidisciplinary cancer center dedicated to excellence in prevention, early detection, treatment and eradication of cancer in Louisiana and the Gulf South. The Cancer Center's mission is to reduce the cancer burden through a culture founded in excellence in research, clinical care, education and active partnership that provides high-impact discoveries and increased access to cutting-edge medical care for everyone throughout Louisiana and beyond.

"No two cancers are identical. The future of cancer care is to move away from a "one-size fits all" approach to personalized treatments targeting the unique molecular features of each cancer," said Dr. Lucio Miele, Director, LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. "The Precision Oncology Alliance is a worldwide network of leading cancer centers dedicated to discovering new molecular markers to guide cancer therapies and provide access to cutting-edge clinical trials."

With the newest addition, the Caris POA now consists of 97 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 45 NCI-designated cancer centers, all collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Using Caris molecular profiling, which includes comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data, Caris aims to empower its network to prioritize therapeutic options and identify beneficial clinical trial opportunities for patients. Caris POA members can also participate in an expanding range of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, Caris POA institutions have access to one of the industry's largest and most detailed multi-modal databases, containing matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, with tens of billions of data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences .

About LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center

The LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center is a multidisciplinary cancer center dedicated to excellence in prevention, early detection, treatment, and eradication of cancer in Louisiana and the Gulf South. With research programs including translational oncology, cancer initiation and progression, and population sciences, the Cancer Center's researchers and clinicians are committed to making a difference in Louisiana communities. Nationally recognized by the National Cancer Institute, the Gulf South Clinical Trials Network brings clinical trials closer to home for patients, while the NCI-lauded Louisiana Tumor Registry offers the most up to date and complete information about cancer in every zip code. The Cancer Center's outreach and engagement research works to address the needs of local communities.

