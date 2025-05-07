Persivia Powers The Next Era Of Digital Health With Strategic $107 Million Investment And AI Innovation Patent

Persivia

Fueling innovation and scale, Persivia's $107M raise and newly patented AI engine set the stage for a smarter, faster future in healthcare.

- Mansoor Khan, CEO Persivia Inc.

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Persivia , the company behind one of the healthcare industry's most advanced digital health platforms, today announced two major developments-a $107M investment from Aldrich Capital Partners and the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,254,975 B2 for its Health Data Processing System. This dual milestone signals a new era for healthcare, as Persivia prepares to scale its proven AI-first platform and transform how care is delivered, measured, and managed across the continuum.

The newly granted patent protects the core AI capabilities behind CareSpace®, Persivia's modular digital health platform. Unlike typical platforms that merely surface data, CareSpace® uses Soliton®, a now-patented AI engine, to ingest, analyze, prioritize, and deliver actionable insights in real time. This allows care teams to respond to the most urgent needs, manage complex patient populations, and streamline workflows-all from a unified interface.

Aldrich's investment-completed at the end of February-provides the financial firepower to expand quickly and invest deeply in platform innovation, client success, and go-to-market execution.

It also puts Persivia in a position few companies can claim: deeply funded, clinically validated, and now legally protected as the innovator of a patented AI-driven platform.

“This isn't just a win for Persivia, it is a great day for US healthcare as a whole,” said Dr. Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia.“With the industry-leading platform, new capital and a newly issued patent, we're ready to deliver on a vision that's been 20 years in the making-solving healthcare's toughest challenges with an AI core that is now patented, proven, and deployed at scale.”

At the heart of this transformation is CareSpace®, a digital health platform designed to help organizations thrive while transitioning from fee-for-service to value-based care. It supports a wide range of use cases – from data, care, quality, and population health management to analytics, virtual care, risk adjustment, and many more. Built on a modular architecture with the Soliton® AI engine at its core, CareSpace® gives healthcare organizations the flexibility to deploy exactly what they need, when they need it, without the overhead of point solution sprawl.

“Most healthcare AI solutions today are point solutions that bolt on to existing platforms,” said Dr. Fauzia Khan, CMO of Persivia.“The CareSpace® platform is built around the Soliton® AI engine, which resides at the heart of the system. This vision of AI at the heart of all data flows, analytics, and workflows forms the basis for our patent, which was applied for in early 2020, long before AI was the buzzword it is now.”

As the healthcare industry faces mounting pressure to do more with less, Persivia is delivering a platform that combines speed, intelligence, and interoperability, driving better outcomes, lowering costs, and reducing burnout. With the issuance of this patent, the company is sending a clear message: the era of intelligent, AI-driven care has arrived, and Persivia is leading it.

