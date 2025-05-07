403
Vietjet Unveils“Vietjet Qazaqstan” To Strengthen Regional Connectivity And Economic Ties
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 7, 2025 – Vietjet and Qazaq Air have officially announced a strategic partnership to launch a new airline brand: Vietjet Qazaqstan. The event took place during Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam's state visit to Kazakhstan, marking a significant milestone in Vietjet's international expansion while unlocking new opportunities for the Asian aviation market.
During the event, Vietnam's Ministry of Finance granted a Foreign Investment Registration Certificate to Aviation Holdings, a subsidiary of Vietjet, authorizing its acquisition of a strategic equity stake in Qazaq Air. Under this partnership, the parties will jointly develop and operate the new Vietjet Qazaqstan, building upon the existing Qazaq Air platform. As a new-age low-cost airline, Vietjet Qazaqstan is set to become a strategic air bridge between Central and Southeast Asia, boosting tourism, trade, and logistics across the continent.
At the same event, Vietjet Qazaqstan and Boeing signed a Customer Services General Terms Agreement to support the future Boeing 737 fleet operated by Vietjet Qazaqstan. Under the agreement, Boeing will provide comprehensive services including software solutions, spare parts supply, technical assistance, as well as training programs for pilots and engineers. It also covers aircraft modifications and upgrades to ensure efficient and safe operations.
Vietjet Qazaqstan plans to operate a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft, enabling a rapid expansion of its domestic and international route network. The airline will implement modern operating models, digital management systems, and advanced training programs for its workforce, with ongoing technical and operational support from Vietjet.
Vietjet's venture in Kazakhstan underscores its role as a leading Vietnamese enterprise in promoting multilateral cooperation. It represents a collaborative model that delivers economic value while serving national interests and contributing to shared prosperity. This move follows the success of Vietjet Thailand, which has become one of the leading low-cost carriers in the Thai market.
In line with its expansion strategy, Vietjet has strengthened its international flight network by launching new non-stop services between India, China, Japan and Vietnam. In March, the airline kicked off two new routes linking Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest metropolis and economic hub. This expansion also includes direct flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Beijing and Guangzhou, and from Ho Chi Minh City to Nagoya and Fukuoka.
Consistently guided by its national mission and commitment to social responsibility, Vietjet is widely recognized as the people's airline. Every step of its international expansion reflects a dedication to improving connectivity, driving socio-economic development, and delivering long-term value to individuals, nations, and regions. This vision positions Vietjet as a pioneering carrier-embodying a dynamic, globally engaged, and responsible Vietnam on the world stage.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
