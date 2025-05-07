403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief Lauds Omani Mediation Efforts On Ceasefire In Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 7 (KUNA) -- Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, GCC Secretary General of the GCC, commended on Wednesday that the efforts made by the Oman in mediating between the US and the Houthi militia, which led to reaching a ceasefire agreement.
In a GCC Secretariat statement, Al-Budaiwi said that the efforts embodied the constructive and active role that the Oman played in supporting the security and stability of the region.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the GCC countries, through their wise and balanced policies, continued to work on everything that would enhance security and peace at the regional and international levels.
He also reiterated the importance of de-escalation to maintain the security and stability of the region and respect the right of maritime navigation therein, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982. (end)
ase
In a GCC Secretariat statement, Al-Budaiwi said that the efforts embodied the constructive and active role that the Oman played in supporting the security and stability of the region.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the GCC countries, through their wise and balanced policies, continued to work on everything that would enhance security and peace at the regional and international levels.
He also reiterated the importance of de-escalation to maintain the security and stability of the region and respect the right of maritime navigation therein, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982. (end)
ase
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment