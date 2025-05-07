Shelter Insurance Goes With Shift For Claims Fraud Detection

Solution Deployed to Fight Auto & Property Insurance Fraud

BOSTON and PARIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology , a provider of AI-powered decision optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced that Shelter Insurance has gone live on Shift Claims Fraud to help mitigate exposure to auto & property insurance fraud risk. The insurer is also a member of the recently announced Insurance Data Network (IDN) .

As a mutual insurer, Shelter is owned by its policyholders as opposed to shareholders. As such, the company has long been known for its commitment to customer service and its continuous innovation in the service of delivering exceptional policyholder experiences. Viewing claims fraud as an activity that adversely affects legitimate customers and the insurer's combined ratio, Shelter turned to Shift to help them apply artificial intelligence (AI) to the challenge of finding suspicious claims and determining how best to investigate their veracity.

"What is insidious about insurance fraud is that it impacts nearly every aspect of the insurance business, from the policyholder experience to profitability to the premiums our insureds pay," Mark Jones, Director of Litigation and SIU, Shelter Insurance. "Through our work with Shift we are able to identify a greater number of suspicious claims, separate them from legitimate claims, thoroughly investigate, and conclude it as quickly, accurately, and fairly as possible. This is incredibly beneficial to the business and our customers."

According to industry estimates, P&C claims fraud costs U.S. insurers almost $90B per year. Shift Claims Fraud Detection uses the power of AI to help insurers find hidden fraud during the claims process and then make the best determination about how to investigate. Shift's AI-based approach to fraud detection reduces false positives, identifies cases of both individual fraud and more sophisticated network fraud schemes, and delivers clear contextual guidance and supporting documentation to speed investigations. These factors taken together ensure exceptional operational efficiency and efficacy in claims fraud mitigation.

"As auto insurance fraud becomes more sophisticated, insurers must look for solutions that give them advantages over bad actors." explained Barrett Callaghan, Head of Global Markets and Customer Success, Shift Technology. "Shelter truly understands the value technology can bring to their fraud fighting initiatives and we are proud to be supporting their efforts."

About Shelter Insurance

Shelter Insurance® and its subsidiaries provide property, casualty, and life insurance products in 20 states- Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. It also provides reinsurance products around the world.

J.D. Power has ranked Shelter #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Central Region six of the last seven years. In addition, Forbes named Shelter the World's Best Auto Insurance Company on their list of World's Best Insurance Companies 2024. Shelter was also named #10 in the world for homeowners insurance.

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology is the trusted AI partner to the world's leading insurers. The company's innovative and explainable AI solutions help insurers reduce fraud and risk, streamline claims processes, and enhance customer experiences. By combining deep insurance expertise with cutting-edge technology, Shift delivers significant business impact and ROI. Learn more at .

Contacts:

Rob Morton

Corporate Communications

Shift Technology

+1.617.416.9216

[email protected]

SOURCE Shift Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED