ICT Adoption In Utilities Sector Set To Accelerate, Projected To Grow At 12.57% CAGR By 2030

Sustainable 12.57% CAGR Reflects Strong Investment in Smart Grids, Energy Optimization, and Operational Intelligence

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research spotlighting the rapid integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the Utilities industry , projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.57% through 2030 . This analysis offers key intelligence for technology vendors enabling the digital transformation of electricity, gas, and water service providers through automation, data insights, and decentralized infrastructure.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Utilities

Utility providers are modernizing their operations to meet the demands of grid reliability, energy transition, and customer-centric services. ICT domains - such as Application Development & Deployment , Analytics and Artificial Intelligence , Data Management, Information Security , BPM & Process Automation, Communication & Collaboration , and CX & MarTech - are increasingly critical for grid automation, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent demand forecasting. From smart meters and SCADA integration to energy analytics and customer portals, ICT is becoming the backbone of sustainable, secure, and responsive utility networks.

According to Narayan Gokhale , Vice-President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group , "The Utilities sector is transforming into a real-time, data-driven ecosystem. ICT platforms that enable intelligent grid management, asset optimization, and user engagement are essential for operational resilience and energy transition. Vendors that combine scalability, interoperability, and sustainability alignment will lead this evolution."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Utilities industry and specific regions are reshaping operational infrastructure, enhancing grid intelligence, and enabling sustainability-driven innovation.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of leading ICT vendors in the utilities space, focusing on their technology depth, market reach, and vertical-specific solutions.

Industry Adoption Trends: Insight into how electricity, water, and gas utilities are adopting digital platforms for outage management, smart metering, customer engagement, and regulatory compliance. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How artificial intelligence, edge analytics, and IoT sensors are driving automation, fault detection, energy forecasting, and efficiency across utility operations.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors transforming the Utilities industry, including Siemens, Schneider Electric, Oracle, IBM, GE Vernova, Microsoft, ABB, Hitachi Energy, Itron, SAP, OSIsoft (AVEVA), Landis+Gyr, Honeywell, Cisco, Infosys, Capgemini, Trilliant, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) .

Become a client and Explore the Opportunities in Utilities Sector : become-client

Why This Matters for Utilities Vendors?

As decarbonization, decentralization, and digitization redefine the Utilities landscape, ICT adoption is key to unlocking flexibility, reliability, and customer trust. Utilities must partner with vendors that can provide secure, integrated platforms supporting real-time analytics, system automation, and seamless field-to-control centre visibility. Competitive advantage will depend on technological foresight and the ability to scale sustainably across regional and operational requirements.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Utilities industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Utilities industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Utilities industry

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Utilities industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

Speak to Our Expert Analyst: analyst-briefing

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: [email protected]

Content Source: newsroom/ict-adoption-in-utilities-sector-set-to-accelerate-projected-to-grow-at-12-57-cagr-by-2030-1095

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

Logo:

SOURCE QKS Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED