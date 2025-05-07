Persivia Powers The Next Era Of Digital Health With Strategic $107 Million Investment And AI Innovation Patent

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newly granted patent protects the core AI capabilities behind CareSpace®, Persivia's modular digital health platform. Unlike typical platforms that merely surface data, CareSpace® uses Soliton®, a now-patented AI engine to ingest, analyze, prioritize, and deliver actionable insights in real time. This allows care teams to respond to the most urgent needs, manage complex patient populations, and streamline workflows-all from a unified interface.

Solving healthcare's toughest challenges with an AI core that is now patented, proven, and deployed at scale.

Aldrich's investment-completed at the end of February-provides the financial firepower to expand quickly and invest deeply in platform innovation, client success, and go-to-market execution.

It also puts Persivia in a position few companies can claim: deeply funded, clinically validated, and now legally protected as the innovator of a patented AI-driven platform.

"This isn't just a win for Persivia, it is a great day for US healthcare as a whole," said Dr. Mansoor Khan , CEO of Persivia. "With the industry-leading platform, new capital and a newly issued patent, we're ready to deliver on a vision that's been 20 years in the making-solving healthcare's toughest challenges with an AI core that is now patented, proven, and deployed at scale."

At the heart of this transformation is CareSpace®, a digital health platform designed to help organizations thrive while transitioning from fee-for-service to value-based care. It supports a wide range of use cases – from data, care, quality and population health management to analytics, virtual care, risk adjustment and many more. Built on a modular architecture with the Soliton® AI engine at its core, CareSpace® gives healthcare organizations the flexibility to deploy exactly what they need, when they need it-without the overhead of point solution sprawl.

"Most healthcare AI solutions today are point solutions that bolt on to existing platforms," said Dr. Fauzia Khan , CMO of Persivia. "The CareSpace® platform is built around the Soliton® AI engine which resides at the heart of the system. This vision of AI at the heart of all data flows, analytics and workflows forms the basis for our patent, which was applied for in early 2020, long before AI was the buzzword it is now."

As the healthcare industry faces mounting pressure to do more with less, Persivia is delivering a platform that combines speed, intelligence, and interoperability-driving better outcomes, lowering costs, and reducing burnout. With the issuance of this patent, the company is sending a clear message: the era of intelligent, AI-driven care has arrived, and Persivia is leading it.

About Persivia

Persivia delivers an AI-powered platform that helps healthcare organizations work smarter. By unifying clinical, claims, social, and operational data into one intelligent system, Persivia turns complex data into real-time insights that drive decisions, streamline workflows, and improve performance across the board.

Whether it's powering value-based care, optimizing risk, improving quality, or managing cost and utilization. Learn more at . The platform gives payers and providers the tools to move faster, act earlier, and operate more efficiently.

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, Persivia supports 200+ hospitals and 12,000+ clinicians nationwide.

