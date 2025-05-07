Strategic Intelligence Report: Impact Of Tariffs On Inflation And GDP, With The Risk Of A Recession In The US And A Deflationary Shock For The Rest Of The World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report analyzes the anticipated effects of US tariffs on inflation and the global economy, highlighting potential impacts on sectors like energy and automotive. With concerns over a 2025 US recession due to market volatility, it discusses Trump's policies, labor market shifts, and the risks of economic contraction.

This edition looks explicitly at the expected impact of US tariffs on inflation and the global economy, as well as implications for key sectors

Concerns over a potential US recession in 2025 are growing as investors reassess the economic impact of Trump's tariff policies. Tariffs alone should not be enough to cause economic contraction. The risk is that market volatility triggers reflexivity, sending corporate and consumer confidence plummeting

We had been expecting higher inflation in the 2020s than the 2010s. The risks to the upside have increased but only if Trump combines negative supply shocks such as tariffs and deportations with expansionary fiscal policy. For the rest of the decade (perhaps already evident for the US), we expect a persistently higher and more volatile inflationary outlook, but not one where inflation spirals. A global shift in labor markets (characterized by the reduced supply of new labor in many markets), will mean a return to higher wage inflation. At the same time, while de-globalization means domestic costs in most developed markets will be more responsive to labor market conditions, demand is set to rebuild

The impact of tariffs on inflation and GDP, with the risk of a recession in the US and a deflationary shock for the rest of the world.

This report discusses how the key policies of President, Trump, especially tariffs, will impact the US and global economy.

It explores his likely policies and what their impact will be. It explores the sectors that will potentially be most impacted, including energy and automotive.

Understand the expected impact of US tariffs on inflation and the global economy, as well as implications for key sectors

