A Night of Musical Brilliance with Enrique Iglesias at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt: Global superstar Enrique Iglesias lit up the night with an electrifying performance at the highly anticipated concert held on May 3rd, 2025, at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh. The open-air event, set against the breathtaking Red Sea backdrop, was a landmark moment in Egypt’s entertainment calendar.
Taking the stage for the first time ever in Sharm El Sheikh, the Grammy Award-winning King of Latin Pop captivated the audience with a high-energy setlist of his greatest hits. From fan favourites like Bailando to timeless anthems like Hero, the atmosphere was electric as fans from around the world danced and sang along under the stars.
The concert welcomed over 6,000 guests, with attendees mainly from Russia, the UK, Kazakhstan, Italy, Uzbekistan, Romania, Türkiye, Poland, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Guests from Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, Club Prive by Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Premium Seagate, and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh hotels enjoyed exclusive access to this extraordinary experience.
Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of around 200 staff members worked tirelessly to prepare the arena, stage, sound, and lighting systems—ensuring a world-class production worthy of the international star.
The concert was part of Rixos Hotels Egypt’s ongoing commitment to offering world-class entertainment that blends luxury, music, and hospitality.
“It’s been an incredible experience coming to Egypt, there’s something magical about performing in a place so rich in history and culture. Sharm El Sheikh is stunning, and the hospitality at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh has been nothing short of amazing. From the moment I arrived, I felt truly welcomed. The resort itself is exceptional—beautifully designed, with breathtaking sea views, incredible service, and an atmosphere that makes you feel both relaxed and inspired. It was the perfect setting for such a special night,” said Enrique Iglesias.
“This night was truly special, not just for our guests but for the entire region,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “We are proud to have hosted Enrique Iglesias and to continue raising the bar for entertainment in Sharm El Sheikh.”
With stunning visuals, impeccable acoustics, and a world-renowned artist at the helm, the concert left a lasting impression on all attendees. It marked yet another milestone in Rixos Hotels Egypt’s dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences at the intersection of music and luxury.
