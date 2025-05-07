Rierino Core Launches On AWS Marketplace To Accelerate Enterprise Low-Code Development

Intelligent low-code orchestration for developers by Rierino, now available on AWS Marketplace.

Rierino's developer-first low-code platform is now available on AWS Marketplace, enabling faster access to streamlined enterprise deployment.

- Berkin Ozmen, Co-Founder and CTO of RierinoLISBON, PORTUGAL, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rierino, a next-generation low-code development platform designed for complex enterprise environments, today announced the availability of its flagship product, Rierino Core , on AWS Marketplace, the digital catalog curated by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The listing makes it easier for global organizations to discover and deploy Rierino's composable, AI-ready low-code platform directly from their AWS account, simplifying procurement and accelerating adoption.Through its support for Buy with AWS, customers can initiate purchases on Rierino's website and complete them through AWS Marketplace, taking advantage of consolidated billing and existing cloud budgets. This procurement path shortens time-to-launch, removes procurement bottlenecks, and allows enterprise IT teams to scale faster without lengthy onboarding procedures.Rierino Core offers a new take on low-code development - one that focuses on backend orchestration, enterprise-grade security, and cloud-native architecture, rather than frontend widgets or drag-and-drop simplicity. Built from the ground up for professional developers, cloud architects, and platform engineering teams, Rierino enables fast, flexible, and governed development at scale.“Making Rierino Core available on AWS Marketplace is an exciting step forward in our mission to bring inclusive, execution-ready low-code to a broader global audience,” said Berkin Ozmen, Co-Founder and CTO of Rierino.“We're giving developers the tools to build intelligent, scalable systems that can evolve with their business without sacrificing speed, modularity, or architectural control.”Unlike legacy platforms or no-code tools that often box in development teams, Rierino empowers users to create agentic, context-aware applications that span across multi-environment deployments, integrate with microservices, and support API-first design. The platform includes a robust orchestration engine, embedded observability, modular flow logic, and support for AI agent execution - capabilities typically reserved for highly customized enterprise stacks.Rierino is particularly well suited to companies in retail and ecommerce, government digital services, telecommunications, banking, and other regulated B2B industries. These sectors demand scalable low-code tooling that can handle backend automation, workflow orchestration, and data interoperability with high levels of security and compliance. Rierino delivers on these needs while enabling faster release cycles and cost-effective operations.Enterprise teams that have adopted Rierino have reported tangible results, including up to 90% acceleration in development timelines and more than 70% reduction in maintenance overhead. These outcomes are made possible by reusable components, clean architecture, AI-enhanced workflows, and granular governance controls that support cross-functional collaboration.Now available on AWS Marketplace, the Developer Lite Package provides a streamlined way to explore the platform's core functionality, launch pilot projects, and assess technical fit for broader digital transformation initiatives. It includes access to Rierino's composable development environment, low-code flow designer, multi-channel orchestration, and integration-ready backend connectors for AWS-native services.Advanced features, including AI Agent Builder , are available through Rierino's enterprise packages and will be introduced on AWS Marketplace as additional product tiers in 2025. These capabilities allow teams to move from simple automation toward intelligent systems that execute business logic autonomously and adapt to dynamic enterprise contexts.By launching on AWS Marketplace, Rierino expands its global reach and supports enterprise cloud teams looking to move beyond vendor lock-in, rigid SaaS platforms, and slow development lifecycles. With built-in support for cloud-native CI/CD, event-driven services, and containerized deployment, Rierino aligns with the architectural principles of modern digital infrastructure without requiring teams to compromise on speed, quality, or compliance.About RierinoRierino is a next-generation technology company that allows digital businesses to go beyond packaged solution features and incorporate their unique twist on technology. It is the only platform that unites developer-first low-code, composable commerce, and embedded intelligence to tackle enterprise-grade challenges with speed and flexibility. Rierino empowers teams to build, orchestrate, and scale intelligent systems from backend automation to AI agent execution - using modular building blocks and secure governance by design.Designed for cloud-native architectures, Rierino supports use cases across commerce, government, telecommunications, and other industries with complex operational requirements. The platform is ideal for organizations that want to modernize legacy systems, accelerate time-to-market, and reduce maintenance overhead without losing control of their stack. Rierino is currently backed by the Future Impact Fund and was recently recognized in Fast Company's Top 100 Startups to Watch. It is the brainchild of seasoned strategy and technology advisors who have served over 60 brands across 20 countries. To find out more, visit .

Mine Ozmen

Rierino

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.