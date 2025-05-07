Linqura Announces Partnership With Firstchoice, A Marshberry Company, To Bring Agencies AI-Powered Commercial Expertise

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agentic AI platform selected by leading insurance network to transform commercial lines production.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Linqura , the AI-powered growth engine designed to transform the business insurance landscape, today announced a strategic partnership with FirstChoice to provide its member agencies with the Linqura AI growth engine platform to empower agents and underwriters in precision risk decision-making.

"This partnership validates our mission to ensure every agent can work with the confidence of a specialist on every account to unlock unprecedented growth potential," said Mark Stender, CEO and Founder of Linqura. "FirstChoice recognizes that generic AI tools can't solve the complex challenges of business insurance. Together, we're giving independent agencies the specialized expertise they need to compete and win in today's market."

Key Partnership Benefits

Commercial Lines Expertise On-Demand

- FirstChoice member agencies gain access to LinqCo-pilot's proprietary:

* 1,100+ NAICS code classification system

* Carrier-specific submission guidance

* Real-time coverage recommendations

Proven Performance Results

- Early pilot agencies have achieved:

* 83% accuracy in business classification (vs. 52% industry average)

* Reduction from 5+ to 1 follow-up per submission

* 30% faster binding times

Network-Exclusive Advantages

- FirstChoice members receive:

* Priority onboarding

* Specialized training programs

* Custom integration support

"We have explored a variety of AI solutions, but ultimately chose Linqura because they uniquely understand the complexities of commercial insurance workflows,” said Keith Captain, President, FirstChoice.“Their private AI model provides deep expertise while maintaining strict data security-precisely what our members require.”

Platform Availability

LinqCo-pilot is now available to both FirstChoice member agencies and to member firms of Connect, MarshBerry 's Executive Peer Exchange, through exclusive network tiers, with a premier tier available that includes advanced analytics and carrier matching.

About Linqura

Linqura is the AI-powered growth engine transforming the business insurance landscape. By solving the industry's biggest challenges-premium leakage, process friction, and knowledge gaps-Linqura unlocks $80 billion in premium lift potential for insurers and agents. Our platform ensures proper coverage, streamlines workflows, and scales profitability, empowering insurers to grow smarter and faster. Linqura is reshaping how business insurance is bought, sold, and managed with AI-driven precision. To learn more about Linqura, visit .

MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

MarshBerry is a global leader in financial services and consulting dedicated to helping insurance brokerages, and firms in the wealth management industry, achieve sustained growth and value for every stage of ownership. With a legacy spanning over 40 years, MarshBerry offers an extensive suite of services, including Investment Banking (Merger & Acquisition Advisory; Capital Raising), Financial Consulting (Strategic Planning; Valuations; Perpetuation Planning), Organic Growth Consulting (Leadership, Sales & Talent Solutions), Executive Peer Exchange, Agency Network and Market Intelligence and Performance Benchmarking. For more information, visit .

