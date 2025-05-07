403
Qatar Monitoring India, Pakistan Escalation With Concerns
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Qatar is following with great concern the ongoing escalation between India and Pakistan, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), citing the statement, Qatar once again called on both countries to exercise the utmost restraint, prioritize wisdom, uphold the principles of good neighborliness, and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the urgent need to maintain open lines of communication between India and Pakistan to defuse tensions and address outstanding issues through constructive dialogue that ultimately leads to comprehensive, consensual, and sustainable solutions," added the statement.
"The State of Qatar also reaffirmed its full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting security, peace, and stability in the region."
Indian Defense Forces announced on Wednesday the launch of Operation Sindoor, which allegedly will target "terrorists infrastructure" in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir region control by the latter side.
Pakistan announced recently that it downed five Indian jets in retaliation to India's airstrikes against its soil. (end)
