Brazil’S JSL Posts 7.4% Q1 Profit Drop As CEO Sees Stronger Outlook
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JSL, the logistics arm of Grupo Simpar, reported R$45 million ($7.5 million) in adjusted net income for Q1 2025. The result marked a 7.4% fall from Q1 2024, but rose 26% from Q4 2024.
Revenue climbed 12% year on year to R$2.3 billion ($383 million). The company reported adjusted EBITDA of R$454 million ($76 million), a 14.7% gain versus Q1 2024.
Higher margins reflected operational discipline and contract repricing. JSL booked nearly R$2 billion ($333 million) in new agreements, focusing on new clients and diverse sectors to bolster future growth.
CEO Ramon Alcaraz noted that interest rates hit 14%, the highest since 2016, yet demand held firm. He said that economic activity defied initial concerns and supported revenue expansion.
Alcaraz added that the firm's focus on diversification and mission-critical services underpinned its resilience. CFO Guilherme Sampaio highlighted that JSL kept its leverage stable at 3.04× net debt to EBITDA despite rising financing costs.
He said the company ended the quarter with R$1.7 billion ($283 million) in cash and R$530 million ($88 million) in committed credit lines. Total available liquidity reached R$2.2 billion ($367 million).
JSL Leadership Reaffirms Optimism Amid Global Headwinds
Sampaio explained that improved cash generation and planned asset sales would drive deleveraging. He pledged to optimize working capital and improve free-cash-flow conversion to further reduce indebtedness.
He recalled that JSL never reported a loss since its 2020 IPO despite wide swings in benchmark rates. Alcaraz and Sampaio both pointed to Brazil's broad economic base as a buffer against sectoral downturns.
They said the company's digital freight platform and cost-efficiency measures would help capture lower-value volumes at competitive rates. They also warned that global trade tensions could ripple through client demand but remain cautious on timing.
Looking ahead, the leadership reaffirmed that a solid pipeline of contracts and rigorous project execution would sustain momentum. Alcaraz said he feels“more optimistic than at the end of 2024,” thanks to resilient end-market demand and a diversified portfolio.
Analysts will watch how JSL balances growth investments with financial discipline in a high-rate environment. The first quarter results underscore JSL's ability to navigate macro headwinds while pursuing incremental gains in revenue, margins and liquidity.
