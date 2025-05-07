Mana.Bio Presents New Data Demonstrating The Power Of AI Towards Unlocking The Potential Of RNA Medicine

- New posters overview Mana's machine learning (ML) architecture and demonstrate the platform's predictive capacity for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) safety and specificity –

- New findings demonstrate specific achievements towards the development of precision RNA therapies targeting T-cells and lung –

- Data presented in three separate posters at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting –

NEW ORLEANS, La., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana, a biotechnology company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and nanotechnology for targeted RNA delivery, today announced three poster presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place May 13 – 17, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

"At Mana, we're pioneering the use of AI / ML to design LNP for delivering nucleic acid therapeutics. The data we're presenting at ASGCT demonstrates our ability to rapidly design and optimize critical parameters of LNP safety and specificity to address key challenges in developing extra-hepatic RNA therapies," said co-founder and CEO, Yogev Debbi. "These results underline the transformative potential of our platform to accelerate the LNP design process and enable precision genetic medicines for cancer, autoimmune, and respiratory diseases."

Poster presentation details include:

Abstract Title: ML-Driven Design of Lipid Nanoparticles for In-Vivo T-Cell Delivery

Poster Number: AMA1447

Date: May 14, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM CT

Location: Poster Hall I2

Abstract Title: Learn-Design-Make-Generate: ML Platform for Developing Novel LNP Delivery Systems

Final Poster Number: AMA1775

Date: May 14, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM CT

Location: Poster Hall I2

Abstract Title: Leveraging ML to Improve Potency and Safety of Lung-Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles

Final Poster Number: AMA1773

Date: May 15, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM CT

Location: Poster Hall I2

Mana's presentations underscore the powerful potential of AI to accelerate the LNP design and optimization process. By combining all relevant public data with empirically generated lab data, Mana has trained ML-models with the capacity to predict critical LNP attributes including physiochemical properties, tissue specificity, and in-vivo safety. The posters will be linked to the Mana website following the meeting.

About Mana

Mana is a biotechnology company revolutionizing targeted RNA delivery using artificial intelligence-enabled LNP discovery and optimization. This approach accelerates research and enables reliable, tissue-specific delivery to unlock the full potential of RNA therapies. Mana is pioneering the next wave of biotechnology advancement by merging AI and biological insights. For more information, visit .

Logo -

SOURCE Mana

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED