Mana.Bio Presents New Data Demonstrating The Power Of AI Towards Unlocking The Potential Of RNA Medicine
- New posters overview Mana's machine learning (ML) architecture and demonstrate the platform's predictive capacity for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) safety and specificity –
- New findings demonstrate specific achievements towards the development of precision RNA therapies targeting T-cells and lung –
- Data presented in three separate posters at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting –
NEW ORLEANS, La., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana, a biotechnology company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and nanotechnology for targeted RNA delivery, today announced three poster presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place May 13 – 17, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.
"At Mana, we're pioneering the use of AI / ML to design LNP for delivering nucleic acid therapeutics. The data we're presenting at ASGCT demonstrates our ability to rapidly design and optimize critical parameters of LNP safety and specificity to address key challenges in developing extra-hepatic RNA therapies," said co-founder and CEO, Yogev Debbi. "These results underline the transformative potential of our platform to accelerate the LNP design process and enable precision genetic medicines for cancer, autoimmune, and respiratory diseases."
Poster presentation details include:
Abstract Title: ML-Driven Design of Lipid Nanoparticles for In-Vivo T-Cell Delivery
Poster Number: AMA1447
Date: May 14, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM CT
Location: Poster Hall I2
Abstract Title: Learn-Design-Make-Generate: ML Platform for Developing Novel LNP Delivery Systems
Final Poster Number: AMA1775
Date: May 14, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM CT
Location: Poster Hall I2
Abstract Title: Leveraging ML to Improve Potency and Safety of Lung-Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles
Final Poster Number: AMA1773
Date: May 15, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM CT
Location: Poster Hall I2
Mana's presentations underscore the powerful potential of AI to accelerate the LNP design and optimization process. By combining all relevant public data with empirically generated lab data, Mana has trained ML-models with the capacity to predict critical LNP attributes including physiochemical properties, tissue specificity, and in-vivo safety. The posters will be linked to the Mana website following the meeting.
About Mana
Mana is a biotechnology company revolutionizing targeted RNA delivery using artificial intelligence-enabled LNP discovery and optimization. This approach accelerates research and enables reliable, tissue-specific delivery to unlock the full potential of RNA therapies. Mana is pioneering the next wave of biotechnology advancement by merging AI and biological insights. For more information, visit .
