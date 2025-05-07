Mobility Impact Report: All Industries Edition, Q1 2025 - Green Hydrogen Emerges As Cross-Sectoral Fuel Solution For Aviation And Maritime Transport, Despite Infrastructure Gaps
This cross-sectoral analysis reveals that transport for sustainable communities has become increasingly urgent due to growing urbanisation, with 60% of urban populations now having convenient access to public transport. However, significant regional disparities create both risks and opportunities across the mobility sector.
This research examines how these accessibility gaps manifest as both social equity challenges and potential market opportunities, requiring sophisticated materiality assessment processes that consider both financial materiality, through market expansion potential, and impact materiality, through community access and inclusion, across diverse geographical contexts.
The report additionally reveals how tariff fluctuations have disrupted sustainable transport initiatives for 57% of mobility companies particularly affecting electrification infrastructure and cross-border mobility systems.
Call to Action: Mobility companies should develop regionalised transport networks and implement flexible technology roadmaps that can adapt to trade policy fluctuations ensuring accessibility commitments remain viable despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
The report highlights significant cross-sectoral collaboration initiatives, including the €4.9 million Travel Wise project, which integrates air-rail systems to enhance intermodal connectivity while reducing emissions and congestion. These collaborative approaches demonstrate a growing industry recognition of system-level solutions that address both immediate operational challenges and longer-term sustainability objectives aligned with SDG 11.2 goals for sustainable transport systems.
This analysis explores how green hydrogen is poised to revolutionise both air and maritime transport, as underscored by the COP 29 Hydrogen Declaration. Despite facing challenges related to high production costs and logistical complexities, hydrogen technologies represent significant opportunities for cross-sectoral innovation, with companies like ZeroAvia advancing hydrogen-electric propulsion. At the same time, port authorities implement hydrogen infrastructure for maritime applications. These developments reflect growing industry awareness of double materiality considerations in fuel transition strategies.
The report examines Toyota's deployment of 2,650 electrified vehicles for the Paris 2024 Olympics, exemplifying how mobility companies leverage high-profile events to demonstrate their technological capabilities while enhancing sustainability performance. This approach represents a sophisticated blend of commercial strategy and ESG leadership, creating both promotional opportunities and practical demonstrations of low-carbon mobility solutions in demanding operational environments.
Looking toward future mobility landscapes, the report identifies how AI and digitisation are transforming transportation systems, with innovative mobility platforms enhancing efficiency, accessibility and environmental performance throughout urban environments. Companies implementing these technologies are demonstrating enhanced awareness of circular economy principles through more efficient asset utilisation, reduced energy consumption and optimised maintenance schedules, creating both environmental benefits and commercial advantages across increasingly connected mobility ecosystems.
Report Scope
In this latest quarterly review of corporate sustainability impacts risks and opportunities, the analyst finds that transport for sustainable communities has become increasingly urgent due to growing urbanisation with 60% of urban populations now having convenient access to public transport but significant regional disparities across the mobility sector.
The report examines how tariff escalations on mobility technologies are creating additional challenges for sustainable transport initiatives with 57% of companies reporting that trade uncertainties have delayed investments in electrification infrastructure and cross-border mobility systems. Organisations implementing regionalised transport networks and developing flexible technology roadmaps that anticipate trade policy shifts are demonstrating enhanced preparedness for both accessibility commitments and economic uncertainties across mobility value chains.
Key Topics Covered
1. Nature and Climate Risks
2. Value Chain: Upstream
3. Value Chain: Downstream
4. Planet-Environmental Impacts
5. People-Social and Governance Impacts
6. UN Sustainable Development Goals
7. Technology
8. Finance
9. Policy
10. Calendar of Events
11. Risks Profile
12. Industry Sustainability Highlights
Companies Featured
- Tesla Toyota RTX Boeing Honeywell Airbus BYD Lockheed Martin Safran Ford Ferrari TransDigm Group General Dynamics Northrop Grumman Porsche Stellantis Mercedes-Benz Honda BMW Volkswagen General Motors BAE Systems Hyundai Motor Rolls-Royce Delta Air Lines Hapag-Lloyd COSCO SHIPPING AP Moller - Maersk Tata Motors BAIC Group Kuehne + Nagel Aviation Industry Corp of China Isuzu Motors Subaru Shanghai International Port Mediterranean Shipping Company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Elbit Systems International Container Terminal Services Evergreen Marine Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ocean Network Express Embraer China Merchants Energy Shipping Bombardier DP World Hindustan Aeronautics ZIM Integrated Shipping Services SITC International Milaha - Qatar Navigation Korea Aerospace Industries Grupo Antolin Saudia HMM Sinotrans Abdul Latif Jameel Grindrod Motus Holdings
