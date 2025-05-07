Asia-Pacific Prefabricated And Modular Data Centers Market Report 2025: Forecast To Reach $2.17 Billion By 2034 Amid Demand For Scalable, Sustainable Infrastructure In The Digital Era

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Prefabricated and Modular Data Centers Market: Focus on Data Center Types, Configuration, Form Factor, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific prefabricated and modular data centers market was valued at $673.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.46% and reach $2.17 billion by 2034. The Asia-Pacific region's need for prefabricated and modular data centres is growing quickly due to its capacity to provide adaptable, affordable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure that can be customised to meet a variety of regulatory requirements. Because these turnkey solutions drastically reduce deployment timetables without sacrificing reliability or power-usage effectiveness (PUE), they are especially well-suited to large-scale hyperscale projects and quickly growing edge computing installations in APAC's crowded urban hubs.

Organisations in Asia Pacific can quickly scale or modify their IT infrastructure to satisfy changing business requirements thanks to developments in modular design and off-site construction. Additionally, the growing integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, along with cutting-edge cooling technologies, supports regional sustainability goals and national net-zero commitments. This combination of operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and deployment agility is accelerating the adoption of prefabricated and modular data centres throughout APAC. APAC Prefabricated and Modular Data Centers Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges Trends

Rapid deployment of edge-ready modular units in urban and remote areas to support 5G and IoT expansion

Integration of renewable energy sources and advanced cooling systems to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

Adoption of AI-driven infrastructure management tools for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Customization of modular data centres to meet industry-specific requirements in sectors like healthcare, finance, and government. Drivers

Growing demand for scalable and flexible data centre solutions to accommodate increasing digitalisation and cloud adoption.

Government initiatives and investments in digital infrastructure development across the region.

Need for rapid deployment and reduced time-to-market for data centre facilities. Emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability aligning with corporate and regulatory goals. Challenges

High initial capital expenditure associated with modular data centre deployment.

Regulatory complexities and lack of standardisation across different countries in the region.

Limited awareness and understanding of the benefits and ROI of modular data centres among potential adopters. Infrastructure limitations in certain areas, including power and cooling availability. How can this report add value to an organization? Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment provides insights into the diverse applications of APAC prefabricated and modular data centers based on data center types (centralized data centers, including enterprise, hyperscale, and colocation data centers, and edge data centers), configuration (power module - fully fabricated and power skid - semi-fabricated), and form factor (containerized data centers, all-in-one modular data centers, skid-mounted data centers, and individual modules). Continuous technological innovations, growing investments in digital infrastructure, and rising demand for cloud and edge computing have been driving the adoption of these modular solutions. Consequently, the prefabricated and modular data centers market represents a high-growth and high-revenue business model with substantial opportunities for industry players.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC prefabricated and modular data centers market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the APAC prefabricated and modular data centers market analyzed and profiled in the study include professionals with expertise in the automobile and automotive domains. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

