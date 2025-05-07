HVAC Linset Market To USD 18.12 Billion By 2032, Owing To The Rise In Energy-Efficient Infrastructure And Government Incentives | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The HVAC Linset Market undergoes significant growth with the ever-increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, with global initiatives for sustainable infrastructure, smart building technologies, and the favorable policy environment promoted for green energy solutions. Austin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HVAC Linset Market Size was valued at USD 9.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.12 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.79% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Download PDF Sample of HVAC Linset Market @ There is a rapid growth of the HVAC Linset Market with the surge in demand for energy efficiency in both residential and commercial buildings. This is further fueled by a government incentive scheme and policies in favor of sustainable infrastructure. The embedding of smart technologies in HVAC systems boosts their performance while simultaneously saving on energy, making them favorable to consumers as well as businesses. The U.S. Industrial Boilers Market was USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.22% from 2024 to 2032. The ever-growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC Systems with government incentives for sustainable building solutions is nurturing steady growth of the United States HVAC Linset Market. Key Players:

Klima Industries – (Copper Linsets, Pre-Insulated Linsets)

Icool USA, Inc. – (Pre-Flared Copper Linsets, Mini-Split Installation Kits)

Mandev Tubes – (HVAC Copper Tubes, Eco-Line Copper Pipes)

Halcor – (Talos Copper Tubes, Insulated Copper Linsets)

Cerro Flow Products LLC – (CerroTherm HVAC Tubing, CerroFlex Linsets)

KME SE – (KME HVAC Copper Tubing, KME Plus Linsets)

JMF Company – (ACR Copper Tubes, Insulated Linsets)

Hmax – (Mini-Split Linsets, Refrigerant Copper Tubing)

Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., Ltd. – (Kobelco ACR Tubes, Pre-Insulated Copper Tubes)

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC – (Linset Plus, Tube-Tuff ACR Tubing)

Linesets Inc. – (Insul-Lock Linsets, ArmorFlex Linsets)

Diversitech Corporation – (SpeediChannel Linset Covers, ArmorFlex Linsets)

Hydro – (Clad Tubing for HVAC, Aluminum Linset Solutions)

Daikin – (Factory-Charged Linsets, VRV-Compatible Copper Tubing Kits)

Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory – (Refrigeration Copper Tubing, Air Conditioner Linsets) Feinrohren S.P.A. – (Precision Copper Tubes for HVAC, ACR Linset Tubes) HVAC Linset Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.28 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.79% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Material – (Copper, Low carbon, Others)

. By Implementation – (New Construction, Retrofit)

. By End-use Industry – (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Key Drivers . Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems in Residential and Commercial Applications Boosts HVAC Linset Market Growth.

Copper Material, New Construction, and Residential Use Drive Dominance in 2023 HVAC Linset Market

By Material : In 2023, the Copper segment maintained the leading revenue share of 72.18% in the HVAC Linset Market due to its high thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, and trust for long-term HVAC applications. Copper's good thermal conductivity allows proper heat transfer and serves well as a heat exchanger with HVAC systems. Corrosion resistance, aside from ensuring longevity and long-term reliability in applications are few other qualities with which copper tops. Copper can resist many environmental factors while remaining efficient at application standards, which are crucial to the performance and durability of an HVAC system. Above all else, such properties, along with years of proven reliability, have led copper to remain the most preferred material for HVAC linings in the market.

By Implementation : The New Construction segment had the highest share of 56.48% in the HVAC Linset Market in 2023, due to the flourishing construction activities all over the globe. The booming residential as well as commercial construction projects are creating high demand for HVAC systems. It has thus become a matter of great importance that, as new buildings come up, there arises the need to implement efficient and modern HVAC systems for indoor comfort and air quality. The escalating construction activities, mainly in emerging markets, keep the pulse of demand running for HVAC solutions, carrying the potential to become a lynchpin for this particular segment within the HVAC Linset Market.

By End-Use Industry : The Residential segment held the highest market share of 52.48% in the HVAC Linset Market in 2023. This growth was propelled by the demand for energy-efficient systems of cooling, wherein the consumer looked to cost-saving and green measures. There has also been a huge spurt in residential construction, especially in North America and in the Asia-Pacific region, that further raised the demand for HVAC systems. The more houses that were being constructed and updated, the greater became the need for contemporary HVAC solutions that are energy-efficient, further pushing the dominance of the residential segment in the market.

If You Need Any Customization on HVAC Linset Market Report, I nquire Now @

Asia Pacific Leads HVAC Linset Market in 2023, While North America Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2023, Asia Pacific represented the highest revenue share of 29.59% in the HVAC Linset Market. With the process of urbanization at a fast pace, a boom in residential construction came about, and the urge for energy-efficient HVAC systems gained preference. Modern HVAC solutions have been in demand from customers in cities and growing towns. This demand for green and energy-efficient HVAC systems in the region, coupled with ongoing infrastructural development, very well catalyzes the market growth and, in return, promotes the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the global HVAC Linset Market.

North America is expected to advance at the highest CAGR of 9.51% over the forecast period. This is due predominantly to the increasing demand for retrofitting older infrastructure with new HVAC systems to improve energy efficiency. At the second level, green building projects instill growth land on the region, emphasizing sustainable construction practices. The Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial incentives and tax credits for energy-efficient upgrades, acts as a catalyst. Down these tracks, a strong current pushes the adoption and upgradation of HVAC systems in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in North America.

Recent Developments

On June 24, 2024 : Daikin Industries announced plans to manufacture 2 million AC units in India during FY25, aiming to make India a manufacturing hub for exports. This expansion includes increasing the manufacturing capacity of compressors and enhancing local R&D and innovations.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. HVAC Linset Market Segmentation, By Material

8. HVAC Linset Market Segmentation, By Implementation

9. HVAC Linset Market Segmentation, By End-use Industry

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion

Read Our Trending Reports:

HVAC Control System Market Report Size 2024-2032

Heat Exchanger Market Share & Forecast to 2032

Cooling Tower Market Trends Research by 2032

Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger Market - Global Research by 2032

Centrifugal Blower Market Analysis by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)