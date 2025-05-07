Ideematec And Parliament Energy Holdings Extend Strategic Partnership For U.S. Solar Projects

Horizon L:TEC® 1P trackers are ideal for high winds and extreme weather conditions throughout Texas region

PHOENIX, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideematec is pleased to announce the continuation of its strategic partnership with Parliament Energy Holdings ("PEH"), following the successful deployment of the 640 MWdc Parliament Solar project. This project had no damage from Hurricane Beryl and no module damage from ten (10) on-site hail events during the construction phase and is now moving into the operations phase.

Ideematec is pleased to announce the continuation of its strategic partnership with Parliament Energy Holdings ("PEH").

Parliament Solar, a 640 MWdc site north of Houston, TX spans over 3,000 acres with over 6,000 Ideematec L:TEC® 1P trackers.

Building on this success, Ideematec will supply its Horizon L:TEC® 1P trackers for PEH's upcoming 2.1 GW project pipeline in Texas. The first project in this pipeline-a 650 MWdc installation located south of Dallas, Texas-is scheduled to begin construction in late 2025.

"Our strong track record in hurricane-prone regions, combined with our hail-stow design process, gives PEH the confidence that the L:TEC® 1P design can withstand both high winds and hail events-even when they occur simultaneously," said Philipp Klemm, CEO of Ideematec Inc.

About Ideematec

IDEEMATEC is a Germany-based provider of high-performance solar tracking systems, with its North American headquarters in Arizona. With over 15 years of global expertise in tracker technology and a proven track record of more than 7 GW deployed, IDEEMATEC is a recognized leader in the industry. Its flexible tracker design allows for easy installation, reliable operation, and superior energy yields.

The L:TEC® Family represents IDEEMATEC's latest advancement in solar tracking technology-a modular portfolio built on a unified platform that supports both 1P and 2P configurations. It incorporates a patented locking technology that stabilizes the system by securing the trackers in place at every position. L:TEC® now features pre-assembled components and enhanced solutions designed to protect the system during extreme weather events.

