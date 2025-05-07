Royal Air Maroc And The New Terminal One Announce Strategic Partnership To Elevate New York City Operations

CASABLANCA, Morocco and NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Air Maroc, Morocco's national carrier, is set to begin operations at The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2026, marking an exciting new chapter in the airline's U.S. growth strategy. The long-term partnership between Royal Air Maroc and the New Terminal One aligns with the carrier's ambitious strategy to strengthen transatlantic ties between Africa and the Americas, while elevating the passenger experience at one of the airline's most important international gateways.

Jennifer Aument, CEO of The New Terminal One at JFK and Hamid Addou, Chairman and CEO of Royal Air Maroc, at a signing ceremony in Casablanca, Morocco.

Continue Reading

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Royal Air Maroc to the New Terminal One. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the airline in New York City. Anchored by a shared commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience, we look forward to a strong and lasting partnership that supports the airline's growth ambitions across the United States," said Jennifer Aument, CEO, The New Terminal One at JFK.

"This partnership with The New Terminal One marks a major milestone for Royal Air Maroc and strengthens our strategic presence in New York, a key gateway for our transatlantic operations. We are proud to join this innovative terminal, which will offer our passengers an exceptional travel experience, aligned with our standards of excellence. This project fully supports our development plan, which aims to position Royal Air Maroc as a global player in air transport," said Mr. Hamid ADDOU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Air Maroc.

Royal Air Maroc currently operates at the existing Terminal 1 at JFK Airport, offering up to a double daily service to Casablanca on Boeing 787 aircraft. In 2026, the airline will relocate to the New Terminal One, introducing a transformed travel experience for its customers traveling to the iconic city of New York.

Together with Royal Air Maroc, the New Terminal One will deliver a seamless customer journey from curb to gate, supported by cutting-edge technology, modern design and exceptional service. The terminal's premium retail and dining offerings – featuring global luxury brands and distinctive New York City products – will elevate every step of the experience for Royal Air Maroc customers departing from the nation's largest international aviation gateway.

With a network of over 90 destinations currently served, and an ambition to reach 147 by 2037, Royal Air Maroc connects the African continent to the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe via its hub in Casablanca. Moreover, it offers service to 16 destinations in Morocco, providing access to the country's rich culture and wonders of nature – from the old-world charm of Marrakesh to the endless sand dunes of the Moroccan Sahara.

Royal Air Maroc is the first member of the one world Alliance to choose the New Terminal One and joins a growing community of leading airlines that will operate out of the terminal: Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Air New Zealand. The New Terminal One has also partnered with Air China on a collaboration to elevate the travel experience for Chinese customers visiting New York.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit

About Royal Air Maroc

Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc, present in Africa since its creation in 1957, is a leading airline in the continent. Royal Air Maroc has a young fleet of around 52 planes and connects Morocco's main airports to more than 90 airports around the world.

In July 2023, Royal Air Maroc embarked on a journey toward a new dimension by signing a 2023–37 program contract with the government. The objective is to elevate Royal Air Maroc's positioning from regional operator to global carrier, quadruple its current fleet to 200 aircrafts and ensure the transportation of 32 million passengers per year by 2037.

By joining one world in 2020, Royal Air Maroc was the first African company to be part of this prestigious alliance. The partnership with one world, which includes the most beautiful world references in air transport, allows Morocco to connect with a network of more than 520 million travelers and 900 destinations in 170 countries.

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED