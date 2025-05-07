GERN Securities Lawsuit Filed Against Geron Corporation- Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Geron Corporation ("Geron" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GERN ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between June 7, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 12, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint the company allegedly made misleading statements that gave investors the false impression that it had reliable information about its projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth. The Company's optimistic reports of Rytelo's launch and potential growth were far too optimistic. The Company failed to inform investors that Rytelo lacked necessary patient awareness for the Company to capitalize on what it had claimed was a significant unmet need for the drug.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

