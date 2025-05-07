Strong Winds And Dust Clouds Disrupt UAE Weather

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Strong northwesterly winds reaching up to 50 km/h have swept across the United Arab Emirates, triggering widespread dust storms and a noticeable drop in temperatures. The National Center of Meteorology has issued alerts for reduced visibility and hazardous sea conditions, advising residents to exercise caution.

The NCM reported that horizontal visibility has fallen below 3,000 metres in several coastal and inland areas due to suspended dust and sand. The Arabian Gulf is experiencing rough to very rough seas, with wave heights reaching up to seven feet, while the Sea of Oman remains rough. These conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, with the weather remaining dusty to partly cloudy.

Temperature fluctuations have been recorded across the country. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures range between 27°C and 36°C; Dubai sees a similar pattern with lows of 28°C and highs of 35°C. Fujairah stands out with a maximum temperature of 42°C and a minimum of 34°C, while Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain report highs of 38°C.

The NCM attributes the current weather pattern to an extension of surface low pressure from the east and high pressure from the west, coupled with an upper-air high-pressure system. This combination has intensified northwesterly winds, leading to the current dusty conditions and temperature drops.

Looking ahead, the NCM forecasts that Thursday will continue to be dusty to partly cloudy, with light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds turning active during the day. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough, and the Sea of Oman is expected to be rough.

By Friday, the weather is anticipated to be clear to partly cloudy and humid at night and on Saturday morning, with a possibility of fog or light fog formation in some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, becoming active and dust-stirring during the day, with speeds ranging between 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to regular, and the Sea of Oman will be regular.

