Rosendin Offers Solar Module Installation Robot After Successful Field Test

May 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Rosendin , America's largest employee-owned electrical contracting company with one of the fastest-growing renewable energy programs, has begun taking offers to sell its groundbreaking autonomous robotic solution for photovoltaic (PV) solar module installation.

The move follows a successful live demonstration of its three-piece robotic solution at a large-scale solar project under construction in West Texas.

At the April 17 event near Abilene, Rosendin's robotic system proved it could accelerate utility-scale solar construction, while enhancing worker safety and solving persistent labor shortages.

Industry leaders watched as the system performed autonomous operation maneuvers, detected obstacles using LiDar, and positioned panels within 2mm using GPS and KMZ mapping.

Electrical crews working alongside the robots installed PV panels in half the time it takes a traditional all-manual crew.

David Lincoln, SVP at Rosendin, says:“Our solution is a safer, faster, and more cost-effective way to deploy solar installations, and we are open to conversations with anyone who has interest in bringing this technology to market.

“These robots can maneuver across challenging terrain in remote locations with extreme weather conditions, potentially opening new markets around the world that can benefit from renewable energy.”

The robotic system, developed in partnership with ULC Technologies , and showcased in a video on Rosendin's YouTube page, features a hybrid gas and battery-powered design built to withstand extreme environmental conditions.

Unlike other robots designed for the renewable energy space, this system includes a Panel Setting Robot with an integrated robotic arm and vacuum suction cups for precise panel placement, complemented by two Panel Carrying Robots that work in tandem to ensure continuous panel supply.

Rosendin will evaluate proposals through May based on manufacturing capabilities, market reach, and a commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure.

Companies interested in manufacturing and commercializing the robotic system can own it directly or use it as part of a rental fleet serving solar builders worldwide.

Lincoln says:“There are many applications for this technology beyond traditional solar farms.

“This is an opportunity to own proprietary technology that's been field-tested and proven to deliver significant competitive advantages in the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector.”

Rosendin is an expert in renewables and an elite Tier 1 Solar EPC that designs and self-performs the full spectrum of medium and high voltage electrical, substation and transmission work.

Over the past 15 years, Rosendin has delivered nearly 7GW of solar project installations in the US, Guam, and Puerto Rico, with more than 7GW in various stages of development and more than 2.5GW under construction.

Rosendin's portfolio includes mid to large-scale commercial and utility-grade solar farms, including the Aktina Renewable Power Project in Texas, Townsite Solar + Storage in Nevada, and the Athos Renewable Energy Project in California.