The Intelligent Leader Podcast Explores The Power Of AI In Supply Chain Management With Cummins' Prateek Shrivastava

An Infocepts Podcast

In this episode, Infocepts' Shashank Garg and Cummins' Prateek Shrivastava discuss real-world use cases and how to embed AI for real, scalable business impact.

- Shashank GargVA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The latest episode of The Intelligent Leader Podcast, hosted by Shashank Garg , CEO and Co-founder of Infocepts, features an insightful conversation with Prateek Shrivastava , Advanced Analytics Manager at Cummins. The episode explores how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping supply chain management across industries-from retail analytics to predictive maintenance in manufacturing.With a career spanning from 84.51°, where he helped navigate the complexities of retail analytics during the COVID-19 pandemic, to leading data-driven solutions at Cummins, Prateek offers real-world insights into the challenges and breakthroughs of embedding AI into business operations.“AI's true value is realized not when it simply provides insights, but when it drives meaningful action within business workflows,” said Prateek. Drawing from his experience at Cummins, he shares how predictive maintenance systems not only identify potential truck failures but also proactively ensure part availability-reducing downtime and increasing trust in AI solutions.The episode highlights the critical shift from standalone data science models to integrated AI systems that scale across enterprises. Prateek outlines a practical roadmap for successful AI adoption: start small, demonstrate quick wins, ensure model explainability, and embed insights into existing business processes.He also discusses how platforms like Databricks and the rise of Auto ML are transforming the data science lifecycle, enabling teams to focus on solving business problems rather than technical complexities.Looking ahead, Prateek emphasizes the growing role of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI in supply chain optimization-offering real-time strategy recommendations and modeling various regulatory, logistical, and sustainability scenarios.“AI is no longer a 'nice-to-have' in supply chain management-it's a business imperative,” said host Shashank Garg.“This episode reinforces that successful AI adoption depends on business integration, stakeholder trust, and measurable impact.”Listen to the full episode of The Intelligent Leader Podcast to gain actionable insights into the future of AI, analytics, and resilient supply chains:

