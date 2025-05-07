403
Brazil’S B3 Closes Flat As Global Trade Tensions And Earnings Shape Market Mood
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's B3, according to official data from the exchange, ended Tuesday, May 6, 2025, nearly unchanged at 133,516 points. The session reflected a cautious mood as investors weighed mixed earnings, global trade disruptions, and expectations for domestic monetary policy.
The Ibovesp index has climbed 11% since the start of 2025, recovering from last year's historic losses, but volatility remains high. Foreign investors injected over R$10.8 billion into Brazilian equities during the first four months of the year.
This marked a sharp reversal from 2024's record outflows. However, April saw a modest outflow of R$133.6 million, triggered by new U.S. tariffs on Brazilian exports.
The U.S. set a 10% tariff on all Brazilian goods, with steel and aluminum facing a 25% rate. These measures raised fears of a global slowdown and forced investors to reassess their exposure to emerging markets.
Despite these headwinds, Brazilian stocks trade at a discount compared to global peers. Value-seeking investors have returned, even as the domestic economy faces sluggish demand.
The April services PMI slipped to 48.9, signaling contraction and reinforcing expectations that Brazil's central bank will limit its next rate hike to 50 basis points. The Selic rate is now forecast to peak at 14.75%.
Petrobras led the session's gains, rising 1.7% as crude oil prices rebounded from multi-year lows. Ambev added 1.1% on steady consumer demand, and WEG advanced 1% after reporting a strong order book in industrial automation.
On the losing side, BB Seguridade dropped 7.44% after a disappointing quarterly report. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuica fell 20.21% on weak results, and Minerva lost 6.36% amid concerns over export prices.
Trading volumes remained solid, but the market's advance stalled as investors awaited further clarity on trade policy and central bank action.
The technical picture shows the Ibovespa holding above its 200-day moving average, with momentum indicators suggesting a neutral to slightly positive bias. The market's resilience reflects both cautious optimism and ongoing uncertainty.
Globally, U.S. stocks retreated as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's next move and digested new tariff announcements. Asian markets pulled back on renewed trade fears, while Europe's main indexes showed modest gains on improving export data.
The Brazilian real weakened, trading at R$5.68 to the dollar, reflecting investor caution. The day's story centers on a market at a crossroads. Investors see value in Brazilian assets after last year's selloff, but global trade tensions and softening domestic growth keep risk appetite in check.
The next moves by policymakers in Brazil and abroad will shape whether this fragile recovery can gain traction or stalls under the weight of new shocks.
