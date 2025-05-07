Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences Partners With GEMS Education To Host Inspiring Art From Waste' Exhibition.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)– In a notable demonstration of sustainability and creativity, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has partnered with GEMS Education to present the 'Art from Waste' exhibition-an initiative that celebrates young minds turning recycled materials into meaningful expressions of art.

This engaging exhibition, proudly displayed in the hotel's main lobby, showcases artwork created by students from across GEMS Education schools using everyday recycled items. From plastic bottles to old newspapers ... etc. These materials have been transformed into inspiring pieces of visual storytelling, reflecting both environmental awareness and youthful imagination.

This partnership reaffirms the hotel's ongoing commitment to driving responsible tourism and sustainability through community engagement. The initiative not only encourages greener habits but also empowers the next generation to think innovatively about the world around them.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, shared her pride in the collaboration:

“We are thrilled to provide a platform where student creativity meets environmental responsibility. The 'Art from Waste' exhibition is a testament to the incredible talent and passion of young individuals who are shaping a more sustainable tomorrow. We are proud to have our lobby transformed into a gallery of purpose-driven art that speaks volumes about our shared responsibility to the planet.”

This initiative is another step in the hotel's ongoing efforts to include sustainability in its operations, while continuing to focus on warm hospitality. The exhibition is open to hotel guests and the local community during May.

With a vision to inspire, educate, and connect, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences continues to lead by example-fostering environmental consciousness one creative effort at a time.