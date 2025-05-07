UNICOM Engineering Announces Strategic Partnership With E4 Computer Engineering To Deliver Advanced AI Infrastructure Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leveraging Technical Expertise to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Solutions in the Italian and Swiss Markets

CANTON, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering announces a strategic partnership with E4 Computer Engineering , the Italian leader in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI-driven solutions. This collaboration expands UNICOM Engineering's presence in the European market by offering comprehensive, integrated AI infrastructure solutions designed to accelerate deployment and optimize performance.

The partnership combines UNICOM Engineering's expertise in liquid cooling technologies and custom server solutions with E4's extensive experience designing and deploying advanced HPC-AI and dense compute solutions across various sectors, including Research and Development, Banking, Government, Automotive, and Aerospace.

"This strategic partnership with E4 Computer Engineering represents an important step in our European expansion strategy," said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. "Combining our engineering expertise and technology portfolio with E4's market presence and industry knowledge, we're uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation of AI-ready infrastructure solutions to the European market. Together, we're enabling our customers to accelerate their AI initiatives while addressing critical challenges around power efficiency and sustainability."

Accelerating AI Adoption Through Advanced Infrastructure

The partnership aims to deliver comprehensive infrastructure solutions optimized for AI workloads, including systems powered by the latest accelerated computing technologies. UNICOM Engineering brings its expertise in developing thermal management and immersion cooling solutions, which are crucial for handling the intense power densities of modern AI systems, while E4 contributes its extensive experience in designing, deploying, and supporting complex HPC and AI environments.

"Organizations across EMEA are looking forward to harnessing the transformative potential of AI, but face significant infrastructure challenges," said Cosimo Damiano Gianfreda, CEO and Co-founder of E4. "Our partnership with UNICOM Engineering allows E4 to address these challenges head-on, providing our customers with purpose-built solutions that deliver the performance they need while meeting their sustainability goals. We're excited to combine our expertise to drive AI innovation across the Italian and Swiss markets."

This partnership enables enterprises to achieve faster time to value for their AI investments, with infrastructure solutions designed to deliver optimal performance while addressing the power and cooling challenges that often complicate AI deployments.



About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. Our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit .

About E4

E4 is an Italian provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI-driven solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and technical excellence, E4 designs, develops, and delivers advanced computing systems and services to research institutions, enterprises, and government organizations. The company's expertise spans various sectors, including scientific research, finance, automotive, aerospace and more. E4 is dedicated to helping its customers harness the power of cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and achieve their strategic objectives. For more information, visit .

