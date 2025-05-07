CBiBank Group Chairman Sun Jiangtao Attends Tsinghua New York Summit, Discusses AI Development and Applications

NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On May 3, 2025, the Tsinghua University 114th Anniversary and the Greater New York Alumni High-Level Forum were grandly held at the China Institute in New York. Sun Jiangtao, Chairman of CBiBank Group, attended the forum as a distinguished alumnus representative and shared his insights on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) during the technology forum. He also engaged in in-depth discussions with attendees on entrepreneurship and other topics.During the technology forum, Sun Jiangtao shared his profound views on the development of AI. He believes that the rapid advancement of AI technology is profoundly changing the landscape of the financial industry. From intelligent payments to risk control, AI applications have brought unprecedented efficiency and precision to financial services. He also reminded participants to pay attention to the security issues in AI development and called for the industry to explore responsible AI application models together. As the Chairman of CBiBank Group, he also shared his experiences and insights from the entrepreneurial process, encouraging young alumni to innovate and seize the opportunities of the times.Founded in 2017, CBiBank is an emerging U.S. commercial bank that specializes in providing one-stop cross-border financial services for businesses going global, including money transfer, e-commerce payment collection, and corporate wealth management. Over the past eight years, CBiBank has leveraged the innovative spirit of CBiLink to continuously empower its business and has established a global digital service network to efficiently meet the cross-border financial needs of every customer.The summit, themed "Connect, For the Future," featured three specialized forums on finance, technology, and career development, attracting numerous alumni and guests from various fields. The event not only provided a platform for alumni to communicate and learn from each other but also showcased the global influence and cohesion of Tsinghua University.

