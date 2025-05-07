(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OP Financial Group

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2025

Stock Exchange Release 7 May 2025 9.00 am EEST OP Financial Group's Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2025: OP Financial Group reports a good first quarter in an uncertain operating environment

Operating profit decreased by 31% to EUR 423 million (618).

Net interest income decreased by 11% to EUR 631 million (709). Insurance service result was EUR 2 million (-10) and net commissions and fees were EUR 206 million (205). Income from customer business, that is, net interest income, insurance service result and net commissions and fees, decreased by a total of 7% to EUR 839 million (904).

Impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 24 million (-39), representing -0.10% of the loan and guarantee portfolio (0.15).

Investment income decreased by 88% to EUR 19 million (151).

Total expenses grew by 10% to EUR 590 million (537). The cost/income ratio weakened to 60% (45).

In the year to March, the loan portfolio grew by 1% to EUR 99.1 billion (98.4). Deposits increased by 5% to EUR 77.5 billion (73.6).

The CET1 ratio was 20.0% (21.5), which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 6.9 percentage points. The changes in the collateral management process decreased capital adequacy. The changes in the EU Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3), which took effect on 1 January 2025, caused a slight reduction in the capital adequacy of OP Financial Group.

The Retail Banking segment's operating profit decreased by 23% to EUR 291 million (379). Net interest income decreased by 17% to EUR 464 million (558). Impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 26 million (-27). Net commissions and fees increased by 2% to EUR 190 million (187). The cost/income ratio weakened to 60% (46). In the year to March, the loan portfolio grew by 0.4% to EUR 71.0 billion (70.6). Deposits increased by 4% to EUR 64.0 billion (61.8). Assets under management grew by 6% to EUR 94.4 billion (89.4).

Corporate Banking segment's operating profit grew by 13% to EUR 145 million (129). Net interest income decreased by 0.5% to EUR 165 million (166). Impairment loss on receivables decreased by 89% to EUR 1 million (12). Net commissions and fees decreased by 10% to EUR 21 million (23). The cost/income ratio was 33% (32). In the year to March, the loan portfolio grew by 1% to EUR 28.2 billion (27.8). Deposits increased 14% by to EUR 14.2 billion (12.5).

The Insurance segment's operating loss was EUR -14 million (118). The insurance service result grew to EUR 2 million (-10). Investment income fell to EUR -17 million (129). The combined ratio reported by non-life insurance improved to 99.5% (108.9).

Group Functions' operating profit was EUR 23 million (-5). Net interest income grew to EUR 2 million (-6).

OP Financial Group increased the OP bonuses to be earned by owner-customers for 2025 by 40% compared to the normal level of 2022. Additionally, owner-customers get daily banking services without monthly charges in 2025. Together, these benefits added up to EUR 104 million in value for owner-customers during the reporting period. Outlook: OP Financial Group's operating profit for 2025 is expected to be at a good level but lower than that for 2023 and 2024. For more detailed information on the outlook, see "Outlook". OP Financial Group's key indicators

€ million Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change, % Q1–4/2024 Operating profit, € million 423 618 -31.4 2,486 Retail Banking*** 291 379 -23.4 1,328 Corporate Banking*** 145 129 12.8 520 Insurance -14 118 -111.5 578 Group Functions 23 -5 – 19 New OP bonuses accrued to owner-customers, € million -81 -75 7.6 -314 Total income** 989 1,194 -17.1 4,844 Total expenses -590 -537 10.0 -2,262 Cost/income ratio, %*/** 59.7 45.0 14.7 46.7 Return on equity (ROE), %* 7.5 12.1 -4.5 11.6 Return on equity, excluding OP bonuses, %* 8.8 13.4 -4.6 13.0 Return on assets (ROA), %* 0.85 1.25 -0.40 1.24 Return on assets, excluding OP bonuses, %* 0.99 1.39 -0.39 1.39

31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Change, % 31 Dec 2024 CET1 ratio, %* 20.0 19.6 0.3 21.5 Loan portfolio, € billion 99.1 98.4 0.7 98.9 Deposits, € billion 77.5 73.6 5.4 77.7 Assets under management, € billion**** 94.4 89.4 5.6 93.3 Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, %* 2.48 3.04 -0.56 2.64 Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %* -0.10 0.15 -0.25 0.09 Owner-customers (1,000) 2,121 2,095 1.3 2,115

Comparatives for the income statement items are based on the corresponding figures in 2024. Unless otherwise specified, figures from 31 December 2024 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.

* Change in ratio, percentage point(s).

** OP bonuses to owner-customers, which were previously shown on a separate line in the income statement, have been divided under the following items based on their accrual: interest income, interest expenses, and commission income from mutual funds. The line 'OP bonuses to owner-customers' is no longer shown in the income statement. Comparative information of Q1 2024 has been adjusted accordingly. For more detailed information on the change, see Note 1 to the Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2024, Accounting policies and changes in accounting policies and presentation.

*** As of 1 January 2025, OP Asset Management Ltd, OP Fund Management Company Ltd and OP Real Estate Asset Management Ltd, including subsidiaries, are reported as part of the Retail Banking segment. Comparative information of 2024 has been adjusted accordingly.

**** The presentation of assets under management was changed at the beginning of 2025. Comparatives have been adjusted to correspond to the current definition.

Comments by the President and Group Chief Executive Officer:

Geopolitical tensions and the trade war are making the economic outlook uncertain

In the first quarter of 2025, the business environment was marked by uncertainty and an exceptionally tense geopolitical situation. The war in Ukraine has continued for more than three years, no solution is in sight for the Middle-East conflict, and the trade war ignited by US tariff rises is creating exceptional uncertainty in the world economy. As the tectonic plates of geopolitics and world trade structures shift, it is difficult to see where they will settle. The golden age of globalisation, which began in the late nineties, already appears to be over for now; free global trade seems unlikely to return to its former course. Mounting trade barriers will slow global growth and increase inflationary pressures.

Due to the uncertainty, the most recent analyses revise economic forecasts downwards: OP Financial Group's latest projection envisages GDP growth of 1% in Finland this year. The world economy is expected to grow by only 2.5%, which is a relative slowdown in terms of global growth. However, given the exceptional uncertainty in growth prospects, positive changes in the outlook are also possible.

Gloomy economic expectations have spurred cuts in interest rates and the markets expect short-term market rates to keep falling in the euro zone. Conversely, long-term rates have risen due to concerns that public debt will continue to rise in the euro zone.

The uncertainty seems to be dampening consumer confidence and companies' willingness to invest. Despite this, the housing market continues its gradual recovery.

The trade war has magnified the unusual volatility in stock market prices. In many markets, the early-year rise in stock prices was wiped out as Q1 ended: in late March, the global equity index was 2.1% lower than at the end of 2024. European share markets defied this trend, rising by 5.2% after the year-end; the Nasdaq Helsinki closed 4.2% higher.

OP Financial Group performed well, despite the turbulence in capital markets

Regardless of the challenging business environment, OP Financial Group's profitability remained high and its operating profit was EUR 423 million. This represents a decrease of 31% compared to the same period in 2024. Our strong profit performance will enable us to continue providing outstanding benefits for our more than 2.1 million owner-customers in 2025. This year again, we will use benefits to help ease the strain on households in economically challenging times. We will pay 40% extra (compared to the normal level of 2022) on OP bonuses earned in 2025 and will not charge our owner-customers monthly fees for daily services throughout the year. Together, these benefits will add up to more than EUR 400 million in value for our owner-customers. Being customer-owned, OP Financial Group will continue to share its financial success through a range of financial and other benefits for owner-customers.

Strong capital adequacy and excellent liquidity provide security in the uncertain and often unpredictable business environment. At the end of March, OP Financial Group's CET1 ratio was 20.0%, which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 6.9 percentage points. OP Financial Group is one of the most financially solid large banks in Europe. Furthermore, our liquidity remained excellent. Strong capital adequacy, excellent liquidity and broad trust among customers and other stakeholders are vital for banks and insurance companies, particularly in these uncertain times. All of these are in excellent shape at OP Financial Group.

Income from OP Financial Group's business operations was EUR 989 million in January–March, which was 17% less year-on-year. In particular, net interest income fell by 11% due to decreases in market rates. Net commissions and fees were at the same level year-on-year.

The insurance service result was a EUR 2 million profit, compared to a EUR 10 million loss for Q1 in 2024. This was due to a more favourable claims trend than a year earlier, although the insurance service result for this year's Q1 was weighed down by growing operating expenses and the poor profitability of health insurance.

Due to turbulence in the markets, income from investment activities was modest at EUR 19 million, compared to EUR 151 million at the end of March last year.

Totalling EUR 590 million, OP Financial Group's expenses were higher by 10% year-on-year, mainly due to rising personnel costs and higher investments in ICT development. At 60%, OP Financial Group's cost-income ratio clearly deteriorated compared to Q1 2024.

Of the three business segments, the best performer was Corporate Banking, which had an operating profit of EUR 145 million in January–March, a year-on-year increase of 13%. Despite a 23% decrease, Retail Banking's operating profit of EUR 291 million was also a good performance. The segment was particularly affected by falling market rates: net interest income decreased by 17%. Due to a poor investment result, the Insurance segment recorded a EUR 14 million operating loss. This compares to the segment's operating profit of EUR 118 million for Q1 in 2024.

Both deposit and loan volumes are growing – impairment loss on receivables was exceptionally positive

The deposit portfolio grew by 5% year-on-year, total deposits being EUR 77.5 billion at the end of March. OP Financial Group's market share of deposits has been growing markedly over the last couple of years.

Moreover, its loan portfolio, which grew by around 1% year-on-year, was EUR 99.1 billion: with this, the Group held onto its position as Finland's leading provider of home loans. The home loan market has shown signs of recovery in recent months: for example, the euro amount of new home loans granted by OP Financial Group in March 2025 was 28% higher than in March 2024. OP's home loan customers have continued to repay their loans diligently and on schedule. The number of loan modification applications was lower than in the same period in 2024. Year-on-year, the number of corporate loans under special monitoring declined.

The ratio of non-performing exposures to the loan and guarantee portfolio decreased to 2.5%. Exceptionally, reversals of impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 24 million in January–March, compared to EUR -39 million recognised for Q1 a year earlier.

Savings and investments are growing strongly – OP First Investment for babies incentivises long-term investment

Alongside our aim to coach our customers in making better financial choices, we have focused on making personal financial management easier for them, while enabling and supporting long-term saving and investing. Wealth management is one of our growth focus areas and we aim to make a clear growth leap in this business activity. Despite the volatility on stock markets, our customers retained a strong interest in securing their financial futures and accumulating wealth.

Customers were interested in systematically investing in funds – they made almost 57,000 new systematic investment agreements with us, which is a 22% increase compared to Q1 in 2024. There are already more than 1.4 million OP mutual fund unitholders. In addition, the number of active equity investors grew by 34%. Reaching almost EUR 94 billion in value, investment assets managed by OP Financial Group grew by 6% compared to January–March 2024.

OP Financial Group member cooperative banks will make an OP First Investment donation – a EUR 100 investment in the OP-World Index fund – to every baby born in Finland this year. The wellbeing of children and youths is one of OP's values and part of its approach to corporate responsibility. With OP First Investment, we want to encourage families to engage in systematic, long-term saving and investment. Based on last year's figures, the estimated aggregate value of OP First Investment donations may exceed EUR 4.3 million. OP First Investment can be received from May 2025, when it will become available for babies born in 2025 (including those born before May).

The mild winter had a positive impact on claims, but health insurance claims expenditure continued to grow considerably

Pohjola Insurance's premiums written grew by 1% compared to the first quarter of last year. Premiums written grew by more than 8% regarding personal customers, but decreased by 2% in the case of corporate customers.

Pohjola Insurance's claims expenditure fell by 16% year-on-year. Due to the mild winter, building claims were 36% down and compensation paid for vehicle claims was 2% lower than for Q1 in 2024. On the other hand, health insurance compensation grew by 14% compared to the first three months of last year.

Compensation was paid for a total of 94% of all claims, which was the same level as a year earlier.

Use of digital services is still growing – phone number-based payment is becoming more versatile

Use of digital services grew substantially again. Our personal and corporate customers increasingly use digital channels for banking and insurance. OP-mobile was logged into more than 60 million times in March. The app already has more than 1.7 million active users. Use of OP Aina – which was launched in June last year as a personal assistant for customers using OP-mobile – grew in the first quarter to 1.5 million service interactions. We use OP Aina to provide customers with services that are even more personalised than before and continuously available.

Siirto Brand Oy, a joint venture between OP and Nordea, began operating: the company provides Finnish solutions for easy and secure payment. With just a phone number, users can make payments to friends or online stores, and a feature for ordering recurring or single e-invoices is planned. These services will expand opportunities to make account-based payments in Finland. Siirto already has 1.5 million registered users.

A historically large structural change is underway among OP cooperative banks

New plans were published during the first quarter for mergers between OP cooperative banks around Finland. The mergers announced and decided so far will reduce the number of OP cooperative banks from 93 at the end of 2024 to 54 by the end of 2025. In addition, several projects (both published and unpublished) for mergers between OP cooperative banks are being planned.

Key drivers of mergers between OP cooperative banks include ensuring that they can provide the most comprehensive, highest quality banking services possible in their operating regions, while keeping pace with the increase in banking regulations.

In uncertain times, we need pioneers that point the way to futures filled with hope

OP Financial Group is in excellent shape to support customers in various ways in the uncertain business environment. We want to be a pioneer pointing the way to futures filled with hope in Finnish society – we will pursue this objective through a number of measures this year. An example is our new partnership with the Hive coding school, through which we aim to promote work-based immigration and the training of people from diverse backgrounds for high-level roles in IT. The future success and wellbeing of Finland and its people depend on stepping up work-based immigration and solving the challenges posed by the ageing of society, as Finland's working-age population decreases.

My warm thanks to all our customers for the trust they showed in OP Financial Group in early 2025. We aim to continue being worthy of the confidence you place in us. I would also like to thank our employees and governing bodies for their excellent work in the first quarter of 2025.

Timo Ritakallio

President and Group CEO



January–March

OP Financial Group's operating profit was EUR 423 million (618), down by 31.4% or EUR 194 million year on year. Income from customer business (net interest income, net commissions and fees and insurance service result) decreased by a total of 7.2% to EUR 839 million (904). The cost/income ratio weakened to 59.7% (45.0). New OP bonuses accrued to owner-customers increased by 7.6% to EUR 81 million.

As a result of lower market interest rates, net interest income decreased by 11.0% to EUR 631 million. Net interest income reported by the Retail Banking segment decreased by 16.9% to EUR 464 million and that by the Corporate Banking segment decreased by 0.5% to EUR 165 million. OP Financial Group's loan portfolio grew by 0.7% to EUR 99.1 billion while deposits grew by 5.4% to EUR 77.5 billion, year on year. Household deposits increased by 4.1% year on year, to EUR 49.0 billion. New loans drawn down by customers during the reporting period totalled EUR 6.1 billion (4.5).

Impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 24 million (-39). Final credit losses totalled EUR 16 million (12). At the end of the reporting period, loss allowance was EUR 784 million (824), of which management overlay accounted for EUR 58 million (77). Non-performing exposures decreased, accounting for 2.5% (3.0) of total exposures. Impairment loss on loans and receivables accounted for -0.10% (0.15) of the loan and guarantee portfolio.

Net commissions and fees grew by 0.4% to EUR 206 million. Owner-customers' use of daily banking services has been free of monthly charges since October 2023. Net commissions and fees for payment transfer services increased by EUR 3 million to EUR 58 million, and those for mutual funds by EUR 2 million to EUR 46 million.

The insurance service result was EUR 2 million (-10). Insurance service result includes EUR 142 million (129) in operating expenses. Non-life insurance net insurance revenue, including the reinsurer's share, decreased by 1.1% to EUR 419 million. Net claims incurred after the reinsurer's share decreased by 15.8% to EUR 287 million. The combined ratio reported by non-life insurance improved to 99.5% (108.9).

Investment income (net investment income, net insurance finance expenses and income from financial assets held for trading) decreased by a total of 87.5% to EUR 19 million. Investment income decreased as a result of the decrease in the value of equity investments and notes and bonds in particular. Net investment income together with net finance income describe investment profitability in the insurance business. The combined return on investments at fair value of OP Financial Group's insurance companies was -1.1% (2.0).

Net income from financial assets recognised at fair value through profit or loss, or notes and bonds, shares and derivatives, totalled EUR -448 million (744). Net income from investment contract liabilities totalled EUR 184 million (-359). Net insurance finance expenses totalled EUR 229 million (-250).

In banking, net income from financial assets held for trading came to EUR 53 million (8) as a result of changes in the value of derivatives.

Other operating income totalled EUR -11 million (9). A EUR 23 million valuation adjustment in patient insurance policies with full risk for own account decreased other operating income.

Total expenses grew by 10.0% to EUR 590 million. Personnel costs rose by 9.4% to EUR 280 million. The increase was affected by headcount growth and pay increases. OP Financial Group's personnel increased by more than 800 year on year. The number of employees increased in areas such as sales, customer service, service development, risk management and compliance. Depreciation/amortisation and impairment loss on PPE and intangible assets decreased by 4.1% to EUR 32 million. Other operating expenses increased by 12.4% to EUR 278 million. ICT costs totalled EUR 139 million (123). Development costs were EUR 101 million (83) and capitalised development expenditure EUR 13 million (14). Charges of financial authorities were EUR 1 million (1). The EU's Single Resolution Board (SRB) does not collect stability contributions from banks for 2025.

At EUR 73 million (69), OP bonuses for owner-customers are included in earnings and are divided under the following items based on their accrual: EUR 33 million (35) under interest income, EUR 22 million (19) under interest expenses, EUR 13 million (11) under commission income from mutual funds, and EUR 4 million (4) under the insurance service result.

Income tax amounted to EUR 85 million (125). The effective tax rate for the reporting period was 20.1% (20.3). Comprehensive income after tax totalled EUR 362 million (509).

OP Financial Group's equity amounted to EUR 18.2 billion (18.1). Equity included EUR 3.1 billion (3.3) in Profit Shares, terminated Profit Shares accounting for EUR 0.2 billion (0.4).

OP Financial Group's funding position and liquidity are strong. The Group's LCR was 202% (193) and NSFR was 129% (129).



OP Cooperative's Annual Cooperative Meeting

On 9 April 2025, OP Cooperative held its Annual Cooperative Meeting which elected members of the Supervisory Council, the auditor and the sustainability reporting assurer.

The Supervisory Council comprises 36 members. The Annual Cooperative Meeting re-elected the following members to the Supervisory Council who were due to resign: Managing Director Jouni Hautala, Lawyer Taija Jurmu, Managing Director Pekka Lehtonen, Vicar Toivo Loikkanen, Managing Director Kari Mäkelä, Chair of the Board of Directors Annukka Nikola, Managing Director Ulf Nylund, Managing Director Teemu Sarhemaa and Managing Director Ari Väänänen.

New Supervisory Council members elected were entrepreneur Erkki Haavisto, Managing Director Sanna Metsänranta, Managing Director Pertti Purola, Product Manager Sanna Tefke, Director of Rural Administration Hannu Tölli and Managing Director Mikko Vepsäläinen.

At its reorganising meeting on 9 April 2025, the Supervisory Council elected the Chairs of the Supervisory Council. Chair of the Board of Directors Annukka Nikola was elected as Chair and Lawyer Taija Jurmu and Managing Director Ari Väänänen as Vice Chairs of the Supervisory Council.

The Annual Cooperative Meeting elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, an audit firm, to act as auditor for the financial year 2025, with APA Lauri Kallaskari as the chief auditor.

The Annual Cooperative Meeting elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, a sustainability audit firm, to assure OP Financial Group's sustainability reporting for the financial year 2025, with Tiina Puukkoniemi, ASA, acting as the chief authorised sustainability auditor.



Outlook

The global economic outlook has weakened due to increased tariffs and a higher level of uncertainty. The Finnish economy is likely to grow less than previously expected and the outlook is exceptionally uncertain. The escalation of geopolitical crises or a rise in trade barriers may affect capital markets and the economic environment of OP Financial Group and its customers.

OP Financial Group's operating profit for 2025 is expected to be at a good level but lower than that for 2023 and 2024.

The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Financial Group's earnings performance are associated with developments in the business environment, changes in the interest rate and investment environment, and developments in impairment loss on receivables. Forward-looking statements in this Interim Report expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view on developments in the economy, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.



OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank plc will publish their own interim reports.



Schedule for 2025 Interim Reports and Half-year Financial Report:

Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2025 30 July 2025 Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2025 28 October 2025 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 31 March 2025 Week 19 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 30 June 2025 Week 33 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 30 September 2025 Week 45



Helsinki, 7 May 2025

OP Cooperative

Board of Directors



