Delfi Lithuania Changes Company Structure
The objective of this restructuring is to enhance management efficiency and transparency. The merger will have no impact on the consolidated profit, assets, or liabilities of the AS Ekspress Grupp group.
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.
