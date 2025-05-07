Stasher And Quadient Partner To Launch Nationwide Luggage Storage Using UK Smart Locker Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Stasher , the world's first luggage storage platform. This partnership marks a significant expansion of Stasher's UK network and will provide travelers in key cities throughout the UK, including London, Birmingham, York, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Cardiff and Manchester, with more convenient, secure, and accessible luggage storage options through more than 1,640 Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers.

Gone are the days of dragging bags through crowded streets or waiting for hotel or travel check-in. Stasher offers hassle-free bag storage in 1,100+ cities worldwide, connecting travelers with a global network of trusted hotels, shops, and now Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers in the UK. Backed by award-winning customer support and a 4.8/5 rating from over 1.2 million reviews, Stasher has become the go-to solution for travelers seeking flexibility and peace of mind.

The integration with Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers marks a new chapter in convenience. Combining Stasher's seamless booking experience with Parcel Pending by Quadient's secure and easy-to-use locker terminals, travelers will now enjoy even more flexible storage - perfect for early arrivals, late departures, and everything in between.

“We're excited to partner with Quadient to grow our smart lockers footprint,” said Oscar Thanoyannis, Commercial Director at Stasher.“This collaboration brings us closer to our mission: making travel easier, lighter and more enjoyable for everyone.”

The partnership is further proof of Quadient's commitment to offering a broad range of services that enhance urban last-mile logistics and consumer convenience. Open to all carriers and services, Parcel Pending by Quadient open network lockers serve as local convenience hubs, offering secure, 24/7 access for deliveries, returns, exchanges, and item storage for services such as prescription pick up, retail click and collect, key exchange, and spare parts. Now, through this collaboration with Stasher, they will also operate as luggage storage hubs.

“We're proud to join forces with Stasher to extend the reach and functionality of our Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker network,” said Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, EVP Parcel Locker Solutions Europe at Quadient.“This partnership highlights the versatility of our lockers and our commitment to creating innovative, consumer-centric solutions that simplify everyday life-whether it's picking up a parcel or storing your luggage.”

Quadient is steadily expanding its smart locker network across key markets in the U.S., Japan, and Europe. With over 25,700 units currently installed worldwide, the company is well on its way toward its long-term objective of deploying 40,000 by 2030.

About Stasher

Stasher is the world's first luggage storage platform, connecting travelers with thousands of verified hotels, shops, and smart lockers to store their bags securely and affordably. Operating in more than 1,100 cities with over 8,000 hosts, Stasher is trusted by millions to provide a seamless solution for bag storage before check-in, after check-out, during layovers, or while attending events.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit .

