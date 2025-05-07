403
Autodesk's 2025 State Of Design & Make Report: Middle East Industries Double Down On AI And Sustainability Despite Global Uncertainty
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Region shows stronger commitment to sustainability and upskilling as leaders align with Vision 2030 and Net Zero 2050 goals
AI optimism adjusts: Confidence in AI is recalibrating, with 67% of leaders saying it will enhance their industry-down from 84% in 2024-as implementation challenges emerge.
Skills gaps slow momentum: 54% say lack of skilled talent is hindering growth, while 37% say AI skills will be a top hiring priority in the next three years.
Sustainability turns strategic: 98% of organizations are actively becoming more sustainable, and 84% see sustainability driving more than 5% of annual revenue.
Digital transformation pays off: 45% of leaders report productivity gains, with 60% planning to invest in technology to deliver improved project outcomes.
67% of respondents in the region say AI will enhance their industry (on par with global average but down from 84% in 2024)
58% acknowledge AI could be disruptive, reflecting a balanced and realistic outlook
54% of leaders in the Middle East say lack of skilled talent is hindering growth
57% struggle to find employees with the right technical skills
37% list AI capabilities as a top hiring priority in the next three years
A remarkable 98% of ME leaders say their organizations are actively becoming more sustainable - higher than 95% globally
84% believe sustainability can generate more than 5% of their annual revenue , vs. 79% globally
40% are using AI to drive sustainability goals , matching and surpassing certain EMEA benchmarks
45% cite productivity gains
34% report improved customer satisfaction, matching global sentiment
29% report cost reductions , even as broader economic conditions remain volatile
