Autodesk's 2025 State Of Design & Make Report: Middle East Industries Double Down On AI And Sustainability Despite Global Uncertainty



AI optimism adjusts: Confidence in AI is recalibrating, with 67% of leaders saying it will enhance their industry-down from 84% in 2024-as implementation challenges emerge.

Skills gaps slow momentum: 54% say lack of skilled talent is hindering growth, while 37% say AI skills will be a top hiring priority in the next three years.

Sustainability turns strategic: 98% of organizations are actively becoming more sustainable, and 84% see sustainability driving more than 5% of annual revenue. Digital transformation pays off: 45% of leaders report productivity gains, with 60% planning to invest in technology to deliver improved project outcomes.

– Autodesk has released its third annual, offering global and regional insights into how industries are navigating the intersection of digital transformation, talent shortages, AI adoption, and sustainability. In the Middle East, findings from 260 industry leaders reveal cautious optimism in the face of global uncertainty, with local businesses increasing investments in technology, talent, and sustainable practices.

Despite macroeconomic pressures and a rapidly shifting geopolitical environment,



67% of respondents in the region say AI will enhance their industry (on par with global average but down from 84% in 2024) 58% acknowledge AI could be disruptive, reflecting a balanced and realistic outlook

Global sentiment around AI cooled slightly in 2025, with Middle East leaders matching this trend while remaining comparatively optimistic with continuing investments.

Importantly,. Additionally,, showcasing a continued appetite for innovation.

This is reflected in regional mega-developments like, and the, where AI and generative design tools are already being used to model sustainable cities and optimize infrastructure before ground is even broken.



54% of leaders in the Middle East say lack of skilled talent is hindering growth

57% struggle to find employees with the right technical skills 37% list AI capabilities as a top hiring priority in the next three years

As in many parts of the world,remain a significant obstacle.

However, the region is showing progress. Initiatives like theand Saudi Arabia'sare beginning to close the gap byin STEM and vocational sectors.

The next generation must master AI skills to thrive, working alongside technology rather than against it. Industry leaders must bridge the gap between education and the demands of an AI-driven workforce by democratizing access to technology, creating effective curriculums, and increasing job awareness. These efforts – also encouraged through the Autodesk Education Platform – will build a diverse talent pipeline and drive growth, equipping the future workforce.



A remarkable 98% of ME leaders say their organizations are actively becoming more sustainable - higher than 95% globally

84% believe sustainability can generate more than 5% of their annual revenue , vs. 79% globally 40% are using AI to drive sustainability goals , matching and surpassing certain EMEA benchmarks

The Middle East stands out globally for itsas both an economic and environmental imperative.

These trends align with major policy milestones like theand, both of which aim to balance economic growth with climate action. Companies across construction, manufacturing, and design are increasingly using AI for emissions tracking, energy efficiency, and waste reduction.



45% cite productivity gains

34% report improved customer satisfaction, matching global sentiment 29% report cost reductions , even as broader economic conditions remain volatile

Middle East companies are seeing

Despite a dip in overall investment momentum from 2024 levels,, with 69% of tech advanced/digitally mature firms are planning to invest more in digital skills training, and the most tech-advanced firms are leading the way.

"The Middle East's industries are in a pivotal moment of transformation," said"We're seeing a region that is ambitious, forward-looking, and actively aligning its economic diversification goals with digital innovation and sustainability. While the global narrative is one of caution, the Middle East is leaning into opportunity-focusing on talent development, AI integration, and smart design as levers for long-term growth."

As the race to 2030 accelerates, companies are aligning their technology investments with sustainability goals, turning their environmental commitments into competitive advantages.