Hansal Mehta Gives Daughter A Heartfelt Reminder About Life’S Challenges

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently shared a heartfelt message for his 16-year-old daughter, Riyu, offering her a gentle reminder about life's realities.

In a touching post, he acknowledged that while the world isn't easy, he sees strength and quiet determination in her, encouraging her to face challenges with resilience and grace. On Wednesday, Hansal took to his Instagram handle to share a series of heartfelt images and videos of his daughter, accompanied by a touching note. In his message, he gently reminded her that while the world may not always be easy, she possesses the strength and resilience to navigate life's challenges.

The filmmaker wrote,“Riyu... 16. My little girl, walking into the big world now. Feels like just yesterday you had air passing through your teeth-so inquisitive, as you always were. Now you've got your own wind beneath your sails, your own path waiting for you. I'm just standing here-a proud father, watching you grow into yourself. The world's not easy, but beneath that shy smile, I see a quiet determination, a spark of ambition that will take you far. Always here, always behind you. Love you more than life, my girl.”

Hansal Mehta often shares posts for his daughter, offering glimpses into their close bond and expressing his love and support.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta, who began his career in 1993 with the TV cookery show“Khana Khazana,” has since gained recognition for directing critically acclaimed films such as“Shahid,”“CityLights,”“Aligarh,”“Scam 1992,” and“The Buckingham Murders.”

Recently, Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited and Hansal Mehta's banner, True Story Films have entered into a three-film collaboration. These untitled films are set to be released in 2025 and 2026. The collaboration will result in the joint production of a varied range of films, including a Gujarati-language feature, marking a significant step into regional storytelling for both production houses.