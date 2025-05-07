Amir Aspires To Continue Working Together With New German Chancellor At All Levels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his aspiration to continue working together with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Friedrich Merz, at all levels to strengthen the bilateral partnership and achieve greater mutual benefits between the two friendly countries and peoples.

In a post on His Highness's official account on the X platform, HH the Amir said that His Highness is pleased to congratulate HE Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, with whom the State of Qatar shares strong friendship and distinguished cooperation.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani wished HE the German Chancellor success in his duties, and aspired to continue working together at all levels to strengthen the bilateral partnership, achieving further mutual gains for the two friendly countries and peoples.