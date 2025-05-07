Aker BP Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

LYSAKER, Norway, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP delivered another strong operational quarter, supported by high production efficiency, low costs, and low emissions. The project portfolio remains on track to enable production growth from 2027, while two new discoveries have further strengthened our future development pipeline. With solid cash flow and a robust balance sheet, the company is well positioned to navigate market volatility and continue delivering resilient dividends to shareholders.

Highlights



Strong operational performance : Oil and gas production reached 441 (449) thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) during the quarter. The full year guidance remains unchanged at 390-420 mboepd.

Low cost : Production cost amounted to USD 6.5 (5.7) per barrel.

Low emissions : Greenhouse gas emission intensity was 2.8 (2.5) kg CO2e per boe (scope 1 & 2), ranking among the lowest in the global oil and gas sector.

Projects on track : Field development projects progressing according to plan, with overall capex estimates unchanged.

Exploration success : Resource base strengthened with two new discoveries.

Strong financial results : Total income of USD 3.2 (3.1) billion, net profit of USD 316 (562) million and cash flow from operations of USD 2.1 (1.1) billion for the quarter. Resilient dividends : Dividends of USD 0.63 per share paid in the quarter – on track to deliver USD 2.52 per share for the full year.

Comment from Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP

"Aker BP delivered strong operational performance this quarter, underscoring our commitment to safe, reliable, and low-emission operations. Efficient production and disciplined cost management remain key pillars of our success, and we once again achieved an outstanding production efficiency of 97 percent across our portfolio.

We are making excellent progress across our project portfolio and remain firmly on track to deliver substantial production growth from 2027. In parallel, we continue to build our long-term value creation potential, with two new discoveries this quarter further enhancing our portfolio of future development opportunities.

Our financial position remains very strong, supported by robust underlying cash flow and a resilient balance sheet. This gives us the flexibility to navigate market fluctuations, while continuing our disciplined approach to capital distribution. We remain fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders through stable and predictable dividends."

Webcast presentation

The presentation will be webcasted today at 08:30 CEST on , hosted by CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik and CFO David Tønne. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Attachments

Aker BP 2025-Q1 Report

Aker BP 2025-Q1 Presentation

Investor contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

Media contacts:

Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

