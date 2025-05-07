Mitsubishi Motors Confirms All-New Battery-Electric Vehicle Will Be Sold In North America Starting Summer 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Today's announcement confirms that Mitsubishi Motors will work with its Alliance partner, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., to bring a battery electric vehicle (BEV) to market in the United States and Canada. The vehicle will be based on the next-generation Nissan LEAF, and will be available starting in summer 2026, at dealer partners across both countries. More details about the vehicle, including naming, imagery, technical specifications, pricing and on-sale timing will be the subject of future announcements.

"Mitsubishi Motors is on an upward trajectory, especially in the United States," said Mark Chaffin, president and CEO, MMNA. "When we launched the Momentum 2030 long-term business plan to our dealer partners last May, there was a buzz in the room about an exciting future, but there was a desire for more concrete timing and plans. Today's announcement is the first of many to come that reinforce our commitment to the U.S. market, to providing the best vehicles we can for our customers, and ensuring a long and healthy future for our company in the U.S. and globally."

Chaffin continued, "Momentum 2030 is more than a business plan, it is a rallying cry for our company, for our employees, for our dealer partners, and for our loyal and new customers. Our plan is clear, our path is mapped out. The addition of this new battery-electric vehicle to our lineup will deliver a blend of internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles, so that our customers have the choice of technology that best suits their needs."

The path to Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030 is defined by four key points:



A path to electrification

A path to a renewed and expanded product line-up that will strengthen Mitsubishi Motors in North America

A path to a modernized retail sales model A path to network expansion and sales growth

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030 " – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

