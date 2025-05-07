DSTA PARTNERS WITH WINDWARD TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN MARITIME AI RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Windward Ltd, a leading US-based maritime AI company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on Maritime Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and development to address emerging threats and trends at sea.

The partnership will explore efforts to enhance the Singapore Armed Forces' maritime domain capabilities through digital technologies. The MOU will also cover talent development initiatives through exchange programmes and internship opportunities at Windward, allowing DSTA engineers to deepen their technical competencies.

"This MOU underscores DSTA's efforts to tap synergies with global partners. By leveraging our strengths and expertise, we seek to advance AI research and development to strengthen our maritime security capabilities, and protect our sea lines of communication," said DSTA's Group Technology Officer, Mr Cheng Heng Ngom.

"Singapore has long been a leader in embracing innovation, setting a standard for how nations should implement technological advancement," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of Windward. "Partnering with DSTA is a significant step in our shared commitment to enhancing maritime security through AI. Windward's unique expertise and patented technology will equip DSTA with the tools to not only address current challenges but to proactively address emerging threats, ensuring a safer and more efficient maritime environment."

This collaboration was announced at IMDEX Asia 2025.

About Defence Science and Technology Agency

The Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) is a top-notch technology organisation that drives innovation and delivers state-of-the-art capabilities to make the Singapore Armed Forces a formidable fighting force. Harnessing and exploiting science and technology, our engineers and IT professionals leverage multidisciplinary expertise to equip our soldiers with advanced systems to defend Singapore. DSTA also contributes its technological expertise to support national-level developments. To achieve our mission, DSTA excels in systems engineering, digitalised platforms, cyber, software development and more.

About Windward Ltd

Windward is the leading Maritime AITM company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

By integrating advanced AI and Generative AI capabilities, Windward delivers deeper insights, automated risk analysis, and enhanced maritime intelligence and context. Windward's Maritime AITM supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from energy supermajors, shipowners, mining companies, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, insurers, and governmental organizations.

