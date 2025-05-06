Hospital Under Reconstruction In Zhytomyr Region As Part Of EIB-Funded Project

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Zhytomyr region's town of Chudniv, a hospital is being rebuilt using funds from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The total cost of works is UAH 179 million.

The relevant statement was made by Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Bunechko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Chudniv Hospital is under reconstruction as part of the EIB-funded project. Renovation works started in early April 2025. An in-patient care building and a radiation shelter will be repaired here,” Bunechko noted.

In his words, the total cost of renovation works in the hospital premises that were built about half a century ago exceeds UAH 179 million. The works are being carried out in compliance with the modern requirements for the state construction regulations and standards in health facilities.

The adjacent territory will also undergo improvements as part of the project.