TEAMSTERS AT SEATAC AIRPORT AUTHORIZE STRIKE

150 Air Fuelers Vote to Strike as Swissport's Greed Threatens Travel Disruptions

SEATTLE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 air fuelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against Swissport, a commercial aviation services company. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 174, took the vote after Swissport repeatedly refused to bargain in good faith. A strike could bring air travel through SEA to a standstill.

"Swissport's greed has forced our members to take action," said Rick Hicks, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 174 and Teamsters Western Region International Vice President. "Our members perform dangerous, physically demanding work, and Swissport's success was built on their backs. No one wants to walk off the job, but this company has a duty to its workers and the flying public to negotiate in good faith."

Swissport is the largest provider of airport ground services in the world and reported nearly $4.2 billion in revenue last year. A strike by air fuelers at SEA would directly impact operations for major airlines, including American, Alaska, Delta, United, JetBlue, and others.

"This is a highly skilled, high-risk job, and all we're asking for is fair pay and good benefits," said Parsu Ghimirey, an air fueler and Local 174 shop steward. "Swissport can more than afford what we're asking. If we end up striking, it'll be because of management's greed - plain and simple."

Contract talks have dragged on for more than two months, with Swissport refusing to make a fair, reasonable offer. Now that Teamsters have authorized a strike, Local 174 can call a strike at any time.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED