Titan Health Capital Advantage Takes Off With Powerful Results In Capital Cost Recovery

Titan Health Delivers Better RCM

Better Capital Cost & Recovery: A Core Component Of RCM Performance

- Thomas Hoehner, CEO and Co-Founder of Titan HealthWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titan Health today announced the growing impact of its Capital Advantage service-an often-overlooked but high-impact part of its end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) offering. Capital Advantage helps hospitals recover significant, contractually-owed capital costs from Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, generating critical cash flow and enhancing financial resilience.Capital costs are not just an accounting line item-they are a reimbursable asset. CMS mandates capital cost recovery for all new hospitals based on data from their Medicare cost reports. In the early years of operation, this amount is typically reimbursed directly by CMS. Yet many hospital finance leaders are unaware that similar recoveries may be owed by MA plans under“like CMS” contract provisions.Titan Health has quietly delivered major value to large healthcare systems through to small, independent acute care facilities, through its specialized audits and payer coordination, now formalized under the Capital Advantage banner. Here are three of the most recent outcomes:$2.15M recovered for a 64-bed hospital$1.32M recovered for a 36-bed hospital from a medium$1.09M recovered across two facilities (194 beds total)“Capital Advantage is about surfacing value that hospitals are entitled to-but often miss,” said Thomas Hoehner, CEO and Co-Founder at Titan Health.“We handle the complexity: our team audits the cost reports, calculates eligible reimbursements, and works directly with Medicare Advantage plans to recover every available dollar. We've had success with large to mid-sized systems as well as smaller independent acute care facilities.”“Capital recovery is not just a financial lever-it's a matter of fairness. Hospitals make enormous capital investments to serve their communities. With Capital Advantage, we ensure they're fully compensated for those investments, especially when contracts say they should be paid like CMS. It's a win for hospitals and the patients they serve.”With hospital margins under pressure, unclaimed capital cost reimbursements can represent the difference between financial stagnation and strategic investment. Capital Advantage is designed to give hospitals an edge without burdening their staff-Titan does the heavy lifting, from analysis through recovery.As health systems and community hospitals alike look to optimize revenue, Capital Advantage is proving to be a fast-moving, high-impact addition to Titan Health's RCM-as-a-Service platform.To learn more about Capital Advantage, visit .About Titan HealthWe Deliver Better RCM .For over 20 years, Titan Health has helped hospitals and health systems across all 50 states recover what they've duly earned-while building long-term, sustainable revenue cycle practices. With unmatched experience and a relentless focus on outcomes, Titan's services have driven over $3 billion in revenue improvement and manage more than $67 billion in contracted revenue across 2,000+ healthcare organizations.Better RCM is not just our promise-it's our platform for transformation. From unlocking overlooked reimbursements to modernizing the way revenue is captured and protected, Titan delivers performance that creates value at scale. The result: expanded service capacity, greater financial sustainability, and increased ability to serve patients and communities. Better RCM starts with Titan Health.

