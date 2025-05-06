$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger – GLYC, BRZH, PRA, FVNNU

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating:

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC ) , relating to a proposed merger with First Crescent Biopharma, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, pre-acquisition GlycoMimetics stockholders are expected to own approximately 3.1% of the combined Company.



Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (OTC: BRZH ), relating to its proposed merger with YD Biopharma Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, all Breeze Holdings ordinary shares will be converted into the right to receive one ordinary share of the surviving company.



ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA ) , relating to the proposed merger with The Doctors Company. Under the terms of the agreement, ProAssurance stockholders will receive $25.00 per share in cash.



Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FVNNU ) , relating to the proposed merger with Viwo Technology Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Viwo shareholders will receive in the aggregate 9,950,250 shares of Future Vision valued at $10.05 per share.



