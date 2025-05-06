Lyondellbasell Prices Public Offering Of Guaranteed Notes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) announced today that LYB International Finance III, LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, priced a public offering (the“Offering”) of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.150% Guaranteed Notes due 2035 (the“Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by LyondellBasell. The Offering is expected to close on May 15, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of the 1.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2025 issued by LYB International Finance III, LLC.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed, and a prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will be filed, with the SEC, to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents LyondellBasell has filed with the SEC relating to the Offering, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at . Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by calling BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC.

About LyondellBasell

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, market conditions; our ability to complete the Offering and apply the net proceeds as described; and our ability to comply with debt covenants and to amend, extend, repay, service, and reduce our debt. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the“Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found at on the Investors page and on the SEC's website at .

