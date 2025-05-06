Weatherford Releases Annual Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the“Company”) announced today the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's continued progress in advancing environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) practices and showcases recent achievements in sustainability efforts.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented,“At Weatherford, sustainability is an integral part of our operations, guiding how we grow and contribute to a better future. As we navigate a rapidly changing world, we recognize our responsibility to lead with purpose, ensuring that the steps we take today lay the foundation for a thriving, sustainable future. We remain committed to continuous improvement, setting even more ambitious targets each year and collaborating with stakeholders to drive positive change.”

We invite you to explore the annual Sustainability Report at weatherford.com/sustainability .

