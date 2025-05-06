Weatherford Releases Annual Sustainability Report
Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented,“At Weatherford, sustainability is an integral part of our operations, guiding how we grow and contribute to a better future. As we navigate a rapidly changing world, we recognize our responsibility to lead with purpose, ensuring that the steps we take today lay the foundation for a thriving, sustainable future. We remain committed to continuous improvement, setting even more ambitious targets each year and collaborating with stakeholders to drive positive change.”
About Weatherford
Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 320 operating locations. Visit for more information and connect with us on social media.
Contact
For Investors:
Luke Lemoine
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
...
For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Senior Director, Communications & Employee Engagement
...
