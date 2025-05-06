LAZ Parking Acquires Majority Interest In Freight Ninja

Illinois-based provider of truck, trailer, and fleet parking management solutions is a leader in a rapidly growing segment of the parking industry.

HARTFORD, Conn., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking , the largest, fastest-growing privately-owned parking operator in the United States, is pleased to announce it has acquired a majority interest in Freight Ninja , a leading provider of truck, trailer, and fleet parking management solutions. Based in Lombard, Illinois, Freight Ninja operates a network of 50 leased or managed Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) locations strategically located across the United States. Established in 2022, the company offers an array of services ranging from full-scale management of an entire facility to more specialized support such as market analysis, layout optimization, and security planning.

Under the agreement with LAZ, Freight Ninja will have access to the financial and operational support needed to accelerate its growth. For LAZ, it's an opportunity to diversify into a fast-growing market that aligns well with LAZ Parking's existing business.

"We are thrilled to have John Borsellino, and his amazing team of people join the LAZ family and help expand Freight Ninja's footprint nationwide," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking. "We share their vision and see tremendous opportunity to collaborate on the management of truck parking facilities and storage throughout the United States. Freight Ninja is a strong cultural fit for LAZ. It's a company we very much believe in and will benefit from the resources, technology, and expertise LAZ brings to the partnership."

IOS parking management services provide comprehensive solutions for property owners and managers seeking to optimize the operation of IOS facilities. The shortage of safe, secure truck, trailer, and container parking has become a major challenge for fleet owners nationally. Over 97 percent are small businesses operating fewer than 20 trucks, the vast majority of which - 91.5 percent - have six or fewer trucks.

Freight Ninja oversees facilities with over 300 acres of property and 10,000 parking spaces. Under the deal, the company will have access to LAZ home office services such as human resources, insurance, accounting, tax, treasury, compliance, and IT. LAZ also brings proprietary technology to the partnership, like LAZ's eCommerce platform & its Subscription parking solution that centralizes and optimizes monthly parking, integrating payment processing and access control.

"This partnership merges the strengths of two industry leaders in a way that addresses a need shared by small business owners across the country," said Jeffrey Karp, President of LAZ Parking. "It lays the groundwork for sustainable growth and expansion into markets where the need for safe, secure, and convenient truck, trailer, and fleet parking is greatest."

"We're excited to team up with LAZ Parking to tackle one of the biggest challenges in transportation-truck parking," added John Borsellino, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Ninja. "With their expertise in parking operations and our focus on operating and managing outdoor storage solutions, this partnership is a great step forward in offering safe and reliable parking options. Together, we're helping to keep America's logistics and transportation running smoothly, and we're thrilled to have LAZ on board to support the trucking community.

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.7 million parking spaces in more than 4,000 locations in 42 states and 530 cities in the U.S. and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our international network of parking facilities to offer cutting-edge, tech-enabled solutions that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people-first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at .

About Freight Ninja

Founded in Lombard, Illinois , Freight Ninja is the national leader in truck, trailer, fleet parking and industrial outdoor storage solutions, solving one of the industry's most urgent challenges: safe, reliable, and accessible parking for commercial drivers. Our platform connects carriers and independent and owner operators to a growing network of 50+ secured parking locations nationwide, strategically positioned in high-volume freight corridors and major logistics hubs .

Freight Ninja helps reduce costly dwell times, improve driver satisfaction, and unlock untapped revenue streams for property owners-all through a scalable, data-driven solution. With the freight industry under mounting pressure to optimize operations, Freight Ninja is positioned at the intersection of transportation, infrastructure, and technology.

We're building the physical and digital backbone of tomorrow's freight logistics- one parking space at a time.

Additional information can be found at:

