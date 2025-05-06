Select Water Solutions Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial, Operational And Strategic Updates
|
SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended,
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2025
|
|
Dec 31, 2024
|
|
Mar 31, 2024
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Infrastructure
|
|
$
|
72,391
|
|
$
|
76,811
|
|
$
|
63,508
|
Water Services
|
|
|
225,648
|
|
|
209,323
|
|
|
228,307
|
Chemical Technologies
|
|
|
76,345
|
|
|
62,913
|
|
|
74,733
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
374,384
|
|
|
349,047
|
|
|
366,548
|
Costs of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Infrastructure
|
|
|
33,493
|
|
|
34,797
|
|
|
33,692
|
Water Services
|
|
|
181,718
|
|
|
174,995
|
|
|
181,532
|
Chemical Technologies
|
|
|
64,728
|
|
|
54,771
|
|
|
61,755
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
38,675
|
|
|
40,300
|
|
|
36,892
|
Total costs of revenue
|
|
|
318,614
|
|
|
304,863
|
|
|
313,871
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
55,770
|
|
|
44,184
|
|
|
52,677
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
37,432
|
|
|
39,749
|
|
|
43,980
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
1,258
|
Impairments and abandonments
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
45
|
Lease abandonment costs
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
389
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
40,229
|
|
|
41,579
|
|
|
45,672
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
15,541
|
|
|
2,605
|
|
|
7,005
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of property and equipment and divestitures, net
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
325
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(4,876)
|
|
|
(1,761)
|
|
|
(1,272)
|
Tax receivable agreements expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(836)
|
|
|
-
|
Other
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
(255)
|
|
|
(282)
|
Income before income tax expense and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
12,359
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
5,776
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(2,894)
|
|
|
(2,305)
|
|
|
(1,452)
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
(506)
|
|
|
(449)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
9,560
|
|
|
(2,134)
|
|
|
3,875
|
Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(1,321)
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
(250)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Select Water Solutions, Inc.
|
|
$
|
8,239
|
|
$
|
(1,640)
|
|
$
|
3,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A-Basic
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
Class B-Basic
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A-Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
Class B-Diluted
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
27,892
|
|
$
|
19,978
|
|
$
|
12,753
|
|
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
338,129
|
|
|
281,569
|
|
|
323,113
|
|
Accounts receivable, related parties
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
330
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
40,795
|
|
|
38,447
|
|
|
37,636
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
50,840
|
|
|
45,354
|
|
|
37,886
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
457,850
|
|
|
385,498
|
|
|
411,718
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
1,471,791
|
|
|
1,405,486
|
|
|
1,242,133
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(704,300)
|
|
|
(679,832)
|
|
|
(650,952)
|
|
Total property and equipment, net
|
|
|
767,491
|
|
|
725,654
|
|
|
591,181
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
33,511
|
|
|
36,851
|
|
|
42,931
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
18,215
|
|
|
18,215
|
|
|
31,202
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
119,337
|
|
|
123,715
|
|
|
127,649
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
43,851
|
|
|
46,339
|
|
|
60,489
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
83,501
|
|
|
11,347
|
|
|
11,298
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
21,455
|
|
|
18,663
|
|
|
14,839
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,545,211
|
|
$
|
1,366,282
|
|
$
|
1,291,307
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
44,996
|
|
$
|
39,189
|
|
$
|
54,389
|
|
Accrued accounts payable
|
|
|
111,144
|
|
|
76,196
|
|
|
62,833
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties
|
|
|
5,904
|
|
|
4,378
|
|
|
4,227
|
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
|
15,345
|
|
|
29,937
|
|
|
17,692
|
|
Accrued insurance
|
|
|
21,698
|
|
|
24,685
|
|
|
17,227
|
|
Sales tax payable
|
|
|
2,139
|
|
|
2,110
|
|
|
2,973
|
|
Current portion of tax receivable agreements liabilities
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
469
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
32,338
|
|
|
40,137
|
|
|
35,800
|
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
15,814
|
|
|
16,439
|
|
|
16,241
|
|
Current portion of finance lease obligations
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
196
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
249,885
|
|
|
233,375
|
|
|
212,047
|
|
Long-term tax receivable agreements liabilities
|
|
|
38,409
|
|
|
38,409
|
|
|
37,718
|
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
27,952
|
|
|
31,092
|
|
|
39,667
|
|
Long-term debt, net of deferred debt issuance costs
|
|
|
245,888
|
|
|
85,000
|
|
|
75,000
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
66,128
|
|
|
62,872
|
|
|
38,554
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
628,262
|
|
|
450,748
|
|
|
402,986
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
1,031
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
162
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
989,785
|
|
|
998,474
|
|
|
1,001,967
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(197,908)
|
|
|
(206,147)
|
|
|
(233,166)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
793,078
|
|
|
793,520
|
|
|
769,990
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
123,871
|
|
|
122,014
|
|
|
118,331
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
916,949
|
|
|
915,534
|
|
|
888,321
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,545,211
|
|
$
|
1,366,282
|
|
$
|
1,291,307
|
|
SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
9,560
|
|
$
|
(2,134)
|
|
$
|
3,875
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
39,600
|
|
|
41,037
|
|
|
38,150
|
Deferred tax expense
|
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
1,929
|
|
|
1,129
|
Tax receivable agreements expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
836
|
|
|
-
|
Gain on disposal of property and equipment and divestitures
|
|
|
(1,365)
|
|
|
(924)
|
|
|
(325)
|
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
(95)
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
449
|
Credit loss expense
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
(797)
|
|
|
596
|
Amortization and write off of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
122
|
Inventory adjustments
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
(33)
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
3,481
|
|
|
7,999
|
|
|
6,359
|
Impairments and abandonments
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
45
|
Other operating items, net
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
312
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(57,117)
|
|
|
17,872
|
|
|
128
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(8,666)
|
|
|
1,904
|
|
|
(2,180)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
3,948
|
|
|
(1,787)
|
|
|
(16,498)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(5,061)
|
|
|
67,767
|
|
|
32,129
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(48,427)
|
|
|
(55,073)
|
|
|
(33,763)
|
Purchase of equity-method investments
|
|
|
(72,059)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Acquisitions, net of cash received
|
|
|
(13,980)
|
|
|
(2,841)
|
|
|
(108,311)
|
Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment
|
|
|
1,944
|
|
|
3,534
|
|
|
5,166
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(132,522)
|
|
|
(54,380)
|
|
|
(136,908)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings from revolving line of credit
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
90,000
|
Payments on revolving line of credit
|
|
|
(125,000)
|
|
|
(10,000)
|
|
|
(15,000)
|
Borrowings from long-term debt
|
|
|
250,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Payments of finance lease obligations
|
|
|
(89)
|
|
|
(68)
|
|
|
(66)
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
(7,352)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Dividends and distributions paid
|
|
|
(8,567)
|
|
|
(8,212)
|
|
|
(7,487)
|
Proceeds from share issuance
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
-
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
2,875
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
(6,291)
|
|
|
(589)
|
|
|
(6,996)
|
Payments under tax receivable agreement
|
|
|
(77)
|
|
|
(521)
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
145,499
|
|
|
(4,340)
|
|
|
60,451
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(2)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
7,914
|
|
|
9,040
|
|
|
(44,330)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
19,978
|
|
|
10,938
|
|
|
57,083
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
27,892
|
|
$
|
19,978
|
|
$
|
12,753
Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation, amortization and accretion ("D&A"), gross margin before D&A and free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any impairment and abandonment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to GAAP, plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures, plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains), plus/(minus) losses/(gains) on unconsolidated entities and plus tax receivable agreements expense. We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, plus proceeds received from sale of property and equipment. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A, gross margin before D&A and free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation, amortization and accretion) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A, gross margin before D&A and free cash flow because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.
Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit and gross margin are the GAAP measures most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A, respectively. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A, gross margin before D&A or free cash flow in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A, gross margin before D&A and free cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.
For forward-looking non-GAAP measures, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation, including potential acquisition-related transaction and rebranding costs as well as the purchase price accounting allocation of the recent acquisitions and the resulting impacts to depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, among other items is not available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy at this time.
The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
(unaudited) (in thousands)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
(5,061)
|
|
$
|
67,767
|
|
$
|
32,129
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(48,427)
|
|
|
(55,073)
|
|
|
(33,763)
|
Proceeds received from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
1,944
|
|
|
3,534
|
|
|
5,166
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
(51,544)
|
|
$
|
16,228
|
|
$
|
3,532
The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:
|
|
|
|
Three months ended,
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
(unaudited) (in thousands)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
9,560
|
|
$
|
(2,134)
|
|
$
|
3,875
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
4,876
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
|
1,272
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
2,894
|
|
|
2,305
|
|
|
1,452
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
|
39,600
|
|
|
41,037
|
|
|
38,150
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
56,930
|
|
|
42,969
|
|
|
44,749
|
Tax receivable agreements expense
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
836
|
|
|
-
|
Impairments and abandonments
|
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
45
|
Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
1,748
|
Non-recurring severance expenses
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
648
|
Non-cash compensation expenses
|
|
|
|
3,481
|
|
|
7,999
|
|
|
6,359
|
Transaction and rebranding costs
|
|
|
|
1,183
|
|
|
1,533
|
|
|
4,929
|
Lease abandonment costs
|
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
389
|
Other non-recurring charges
|
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
442
|
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
(95)
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
449
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
64,031
|
|
$
|
56,240
|
|
$
|
59,758
The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented:
|
|
|
Three months ended,
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
(unaudited) (in thousands)
|
Gross profit by segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Infrastructure
|
|
$
|
19,101
|
|
$
|
23,009
|
|
$
|
15,915
|
Water Services
|
|
|
26,765
|
|
|
14,831
|
|
|
25,661
|
Chemical technologies
|
|
|
9,904
|
|
|
6,344
|
|
|
11,101
|
As reported gross profit
|
|
|
55,770
|
|
|
44,184
|
|
|
52,677
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus D&A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Infrastructure
|
|
|
19,797
|
|
|
19.005
|
|
|
13,901
|
Water Services
|
|
|
17,165
|
|
|
19,497
|
|
|
21,114
|
Chemical technologies
|
|
|
1,713
|
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
1,877
|
Total D&A
|
|
|
38,675
|
|
|
40,300
|
|
|
36,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit before D&A
|
|
$
|
94,445
|
|
$
|
84,484
|
|
$
|
89,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit before D&A by segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Infrastructure
|
|
|
38,898
|
|
|
42,014
|
|
|
29,816
|
Water Services
|
|
|
43,930
|
|
|
34,328
|
|
|
46,775
|
Chemical technologies
|
|
|
11,617
|
|
|
8,142
|
|
|
12,978
|
Total gross profit before D&A
|
|
$
|
94,445
|
|
$
|
84,484
|
|
$
|
89,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin before D&A by segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Infrastructure
|
|
|
53.7 %
|
|
|
54.7 %
|
|
|
46.9 %
|
Water Services
|
|
|
19.5 %
|
|
|
16.4 %
|
|
|
20.5 %
|
Chemical technologies
|
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
|
12.9 %
|
|
|
17.4 %
|
Total gross margin before D&A
|
|
|
25.2 %
|
|
|
24.2 %
|
|
|
24.4 %
|
Contacts:
|
Select Water Solutions, Inc.
|
|
Garrett Williams – VP, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
|
|
(713) 296-1010
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
|
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
|
|
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
|
|
(713) 529-6600
|
|
[email protected]
