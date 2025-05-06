Keros Therapeutics Reports Recent First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

“In the first quarter, we reported initial topline results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-065 that met key objectives and yielded valuable insights. These findings position us well as we prepare to engage with regulators with the aim of advancing KER-065 to a Phase 2 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2026,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., Chair and Chief Executive Officer.“As our Board of Directors continues its review process to evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value for the Company, we remain focused on the execution of our strategy and advancing the development of our pipeline of novel therapeutics. We expect to report data in the second quarter of 2025 from the Phase 2 TROPOS trial evaluating cibotercept (KER-012) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension and we plan to evaluate the appropriate development strategy for cibotercept following that data readout.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Keros reported a net income of $148.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to a net loss of $43.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase of $191.6 million was largely due to revenue recognized related to Keros' license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., partially offset by increased research and development efforts as well as additional investments to support the achievement of Keros' clinical and corporate goals.

Research and development expenses were $48.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $38.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase of $10.5 million was primarily due to additional research and development efforts, manufacturing activities and personnel expenses to support the advancement of Keros' pipeline.

General and administrative expenses were $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $10.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase of $0.2 million was primarily due to an increase in other external expenses to support Keros' organizational growth.

Keros' cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 was $720.5 million compared to $559.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Based on current operating assumptions, Keros expects that its cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 will enable Keros to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2029.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood, bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, Keros has discovered and is developing protein therapeutics that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. One of Keros' product candidates, cibotercept, is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros' second product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. Keros' most advanced product candidate, elritercept (KER-050), is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as“enable,”“expects” and“will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros' expectations regarding its strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials and data readouts for cibotercept and KER-065; statements concerning the intended benefits of the strategic review process; and Keros' expected cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the objectives of the strategic alternative review process will be achieved; the terms, structure, benefits and costs of any strategic transaction; the timing of any transaction and whether any transaction will be consummated at all; the risk that the strategic alternatives review and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with partners, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; the risk the strategic alternatives review could divert the attention and time of the Company's management; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the review; the risk of any litigation relating to the review; Keros' limited operating history and historical losses; Keros' ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros' dependence on the success of its product candidates, cibotercept, KER-065 and elritercept; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros' ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Keros' dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

