WW International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended
|March 29,
|March 30,
|2025
|2024
| (in millions except percentages, per share amounts, and subscription revenues per paid weeks)
|Subscription Revenues, net
|$185.2
|$204.1
|(9.3%)
|(8.4%)
|Other Revenues, net(2)
|1.4
|2.5
|(44.2%)
|(43.2%)
|Revenues, net
|$186.6
|$206.5
|(9.7%)
|(8.8%)
|Gross Profit
|$132.9
|$137.8
|(3.6%)
|(2.4%)
|Adjusted Gross Profit (1)
|$132.5
|$140.3
|(5.5%)
|(4.4%)
|Net Loss
|($72.6)
|($347.9)
|(79.1%)
|(79.4%)
|Adjusted EBITDAS (1)
|$26.9
|$7.2
|274.0%
|290.8%
|EPS
|($0.91)
|($4.39)
|(79.4%)
|(79.6%)
|Adjusted EPS (1)
|($0.47)
|($1.29)
|(63.7%)
|(64.5%)
|Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks (3)
|$ 4.13
|$ 3.94
|4.8 %
|5.8 %
|Digital(4)
|$3.28
|$3.25
|0.7%
|2.0%
|Workshops + Digital(5)
|$5.38
|$5.66
|(5.0%)
|(4.2%)
|Behavioral(6)
|$3.59
|$3.65
|(1.6%)
|(0.4%)
|Clinical(7)
|$19.46
|$18.07
|7.7%
|7.7%
|End of Period Subscribers (8)
|3.4
|4.0
|(14.2 %)
|N/A
|Digital
|2.8
|3.3
|(14.7%)
|N/A
|Workshops + Digital
|0.5
|0.6
|(21.1%)
|N/A
|Behavioral
|3.3
|3.9
|(15.8%)
|N/A
|Clinical
|0.1
|0.1
|55.2%
|N/A
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
(1) See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.
(2) “Other Revenues, net” (formerly known as“Product Sales and Other, net”) consist of revenues from licensing and publishing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024,“Other Revenues, net” included sales of consumer products.
(3) “Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks” refers to the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's offerings divided by paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period.
(4) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company's digital product offerings.
(5) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing subscriptions for unlimited access to the Company's workshops combined with the Company's digital subscription product offerings.
(6) “Behavioral” refers to the Company's Digital business and the Company's Workshops + Digital business collectively.
(7) “Clinical” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company's clinical product offerings provided by WeightWatchers Clinic (formerly referred to as Sequence) combined with the Company's digital subscription product offerings and unlimited access to the Company's workshops.
(8) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers, Workshops + Digital subscribers, and Clinical subscribers who participate in recurring bill programs in Company-owned operations.
Q1 2025 Financial Highlights
- End of Period Subscribers in Q1 2025 were 3.4 million, down 14.2% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in the Behavioral business. End of Period Clinical Subscribers of 135 thousand increased 55.2% versus the prior year period.
Revenues in Q1 2025 were $186.6 million. Q1 2025 revenues decreased 9.7% versus the prior year period driven by headwinds in the Behavioral business from lower Incoming Subscribers and recruitment challenges. Additionally, Subscription Revenues were negatively impacted by a higher mix of Behavioral Subscribers within their initial, lower-priced commitment periods. Subscription Revenues benefited from $29.5 million of Clinical Subscription Revenues, which increased 57.1% versus the prior year period primarily due to higher recruitments and Incoming Subscribers.
Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks in Q1 2025 were up 4.8% versus the prior year period, due to strong growth in the Company's Clinical business.
Gross Profit in Q1 2025 was $132.9 million, compared to $137.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Gross Profit , which excluded the net reversal of $0.4 million of restructuring charges related to prior year restructuring plans, was $132.5 million. Adjusted Gross Profit in Q1 2024, which excluded the net impact of $2.5 million of restructuring charges related to prior year restructuring plans, was $140.3 million.
- Gross Margin in Q1 2025 was 71.2%, compared to 66.7% in the prior year period. Adjusted Gross Margin in Q1 2025 was 71.0%, up from 67.9% in the prior year period, driven primarily by actions to reduce the fixed cost base across the business.
Non-Cash Intangible Impairment Charge: During Q1 2025, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of franchise rights acquired of $27.5 million. This impairment was primarily driven by the Company's weighted average cost of capital reflecting market factors, including higher interest rates and the trading values of the Company's equity and debt, and, to a lesser extent, business performance in the Behavioral business.
Income Tax Expense in Q1 2025 was $22.6 million, which reflected an increase in valuation allowance against U.S. deferred tax assets, in relation to the Company's forecasted full-year 2025 financials. In the prior year period, income tax expense was $55.4 million.
Diluted Net Loss Per Share in Q1 2025 was $0.91 compared to Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $4.39 in the prior year period. Q1 2025 Adjusted Net Loss Per Share , which excluded $0.33 of a non-cash intangible impairment charge, $0.10 of costs related to review of strategic alternatives to strengthen our balance sheet, and $0.01 net impact of restructuring charges, was $0.47. In the prior year period, Adjusted Net Loss Per Share, which excluded $3.05 of non-cash intangible impairment charges and $0.05 of net impact of restructuring charges, was $1.29.
- Additionally, certain other items affected year-over-year comparability:
- Q1 2025 included $0.43 per diluted share negative tax impact arising from the impact of a valuation allowance. Q1 2024 included $1.22 per diluted share negative tax impact arising from an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate as a result of a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company's full year fiscal 2024 guidance.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Other Updates
- Cash and cash equivalents balance as of March 29, 2025 was $236.3 million, which included borrowings on the Company's revolving credit facility of $171.3 million. The Company is engaged in substantive discussions with an ad hoc group of its lenders and noteholders, including the negotiation of a plan of reorganization to significantly reduce debt obligations and currently expects that agreement will be effectuated through a prepackaged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries, which is anticipated to occur imminently. Transaction Costs: In Q1 2025, the Company recorded $10.8 million of costs related to review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.
Full Year Fiscal 2025 Guidance
- The Company is not providing full year fiscal 2025 guidance at this time.
Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release:
To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross margin, operating loss, operating loss margin, net loss, net loss margin, diluted net loss per share, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis) to exclude, as applicable in a given period: (a) the net impact of the Company's previously disclosed restructuring plans; (b) the impact of impairment charges for the Company's franchise rights acquired; and (c) costs related to the review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”) and EBITDAS margin; EBITDAS as further adjusted for the items described above as well as former CEO separation expenses and other items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations (“Adjusted EBITDAS”) and Adjusted EBITDAS Margin; total debt less unamortized deferred financing costs, unamortized debt discount and cash on hand (i.e., net debt); and a net debt/Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications, and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit weightwatchers.com or .
For more information, contact:
Investors:
John Mills or Anna Kate Heller
...
Media:
Mari Santana
...
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT
|(IN THOUSANDS)
|UNAUDITED
|March 29,
|December 28,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|236,346
|$
|53,024
|Receivables (net of allowances: March 29, 2025 - $3,261 and December 28, 2024 - $3,166)
|13,812
|14,428
|Prepaid income taxes
|4,446
|11,676
|Prepaid marketing and advertising
|1,320
|4,969
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|25,328
|18,551
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|281,252
|102,648
|Property and equipment, net
|14,670
|15,798
|Operating lease assets
|39,786
|42,047
|Franchise rights acquired
|43,529
|71,131
|Goodwill
|240,283
|239,583
|Other intangible assets, net
|41,903
|44,631
|Deferred income taxes
|18,201
|16,686
|Other noncurrent assets
|17,249
|17,752
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|696,873
|$
|550,276
|LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Portion of long-term debt due within one year, net
|$
|1,603,029
|$
|-
|Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year
|7,387
|8,168
|Accounts payable
|37,349
|17,803
|Salaries and wages payable
|47,856
|53,143
|Accrued marketing and advertising
|11,862
|12,805
|Accrued interest
|24,789
|11,322
|Deferred acquisition payable
|15,950
|15,503
|Other accrued liabilities
|22,772
|20,593
|Income taxes payable
|18,681
|2,339
|Deferred revenue
|31,928
|31,655
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,821,603
|173,331
|Long-term debt, net
|-
|1,430,643
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|42,587
|44,322
|Deferred income taxes
|13,994
|14,762
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|1,612
|1,590
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,879,796
|1,664,648
|TOTAL DEFICIT
|Common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 130,048 shares issued at March 29, 2025 and 130,048 shares issued at December 28, 2024
|0
|0
|Treasury stock, at cost, 49,788 shares at March 29, 2025 and 49,997 shares at December 28, 2024
|(3,015,138
|)
|(3,024,710
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,854,785
|1,936,170
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(22,570
|)
|(25,832
|)
|TOTAL DEFICIT
|(1,182,923
|)
|(1,114,372
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT
|$
|696,873
|$
|550,276
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|March 29,
|March 30,
|2025
|2024
|Subscription revenues, net (1)
|$
|185,180
|$
|204,056
|Other revenues, net (2)
|1,391
|2,492
|Revenues, net
|186,571
|206,548
|Cost of subscription revenues (3)
|53,587
|67,816
|Cost of other revenues
|108
|932
|Cost of revenues
|53,695
|68,748
|Gross profit
|132,876
|137,800
|Marketing expenses
|78,778
|90,162
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|46,750
|58,982
|Franchise rights acquired impairments
|27,549
|257,988
|Operating loss
|(20,201
|)
|(269,332
|)
|Interest expense
|27,603
|24,727
|Other expense (income), net
|2,206
|(1,605
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(50,010
|)
|(292,454
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|22,575
|55,448
|Net loss
|$
|(72,585
|)
|$
|(347,902
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|(4.39
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|(4.39
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|80,129
|79,208
|Diluted
|80,129
|79,208
| _____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
|(1) “Subscription revenues, net” consist of the aggregate of: (a) net“Digital Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings; (b) net“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Workshops + Digital offerings; and (c) net“Clinical Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Clinical offerings.
|(2)“Other revenues, net” (formerly known as“product sales and other, net”) consist of revenues from licensing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, publishing and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024,“Other revenues, net” included sales of consumer products.
|(3)“Cost of subscription revenues” consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital, Workshops + Digital and Clinical services.
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(IN THOUSANDS)
|UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|March 29,
|March 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(72,585
|)
|$
|(347,902
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,914
|10,403
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
|1,254
|1,254
|Impairment of franchise rights acquired
|27,549
|257,988
|Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets
|94
|24
|Share-based compensation expense
|860
|2,402
|Deferred tax benefit
|(2,529
|)
|(18,244
|)
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|84
|1,427
|Reserve for inventory obsolescence
|(8
|)
|85
|Foreign currency exchange rate loss (gain)
|2,238
|(1,304
|)
|Changes in cash due to:
|Receivables
|761
|5,118
|Inventories
|8
|79
|Prepaid expenses
|5,946
|13,882
|Accounts payable
|19,435
|4,130
|Accrued liabilities
|8,785
|(26,393
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(154
|)
|2,321
|Other long term assets and liabilities, net
|(107
|)
|(1,796
|)
|Income taxes
|16,453
|60,491
|Cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|14,998
|(36,035
|)
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(5
|)
|(476
|)
|Capitalized software and website development expenditures
|(3,170
|)
|(4,333
|)
|Other items, net
|-
|(1
|)
|Cash used for investing activities
|(3,175
|)
|(4,810
|)
|Financing activities:
|Borrowings on revolving credit facility
|171,341
|-
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(93
|)
|(114
|)
|Cash paid for acquisitions
|-
|(500
|)
|Other items, net
|-
|(2
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|171,248
|(616
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,529
|(1,290
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|184,600
|(42,751
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|56,520
|109,366
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|241,120
|$
|66,615
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
|UNAUDITED
|Q1 2025 Variance
|2025
|Constant
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|2025
|Currency
|Currency
|Constant
|vs
|vs
|GAAP
|Adjustment
|Currency
|GAAP
|2024
|2024
|Selected Financial Data
|Total Revenues
|$
|186,571
|$
|1,823
|$
|188,394
|$
|206,548
|(9.7%)
|(8.8%)
|Digital Subscription Revenues (1)
|$
|120,431
|$
|1,501
|$
|121,932
|$
|137,633
|(12.5%)
|(11.4%)
|Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues (2)
|$
|35,292
|$
|298
|$
|35,590
|$
|47,671
|(26.0%)
|(25.3%)
|Behavioral Subscription Revenues (3)
|$
|155,723
|$
|1,799
|$
|157,522
|$
|185,304
|(16.0%)
|(15.0%)
|Clinical Subscription Revenues (4)
|$
|29,457
|$
|-
|$
|29,457
|$
|18,752
|57.1%
|57.1%
|Subscription Revenues (5)
|$
|185,180
|$
|1,799
|$
|186,979
|$
|204,056
|(9.3%)
|(8.4%)
|Other Revenues (6)
|$
|1,391
|$
|24
|$
|1,415
|$
|2,492
|(44.2%)
|(43.2%)
| _____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
|(1)“Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings.
|(2)“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Workshops + Digital offerings.
|(3)“Behavioral Subscription Revenues” is the sum of Digital Subscription Revenues and Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues.
|(4)“Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Clinical offerings.
|(5)“Subscription Revenues” is the sum of Behavioral Subscription Revenues and Clinical Subscription Revenues.
|(6)“Other Revenues” (formerly known as“product sales and other”) consist of revenues from licensing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, publishing and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024, Other Revenues included sales of consumer products.
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
|(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES AND SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES PER PAID WEEKS)
|UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|March 29,
|March 29,
|March 30,
| Variance
| Variance
|2025
|2025
|2024
|(constant currency)
|(constant currency)
|Paid Weeks (1)
|Digital Paid Weeks
|36,755
|N/A
|42,319
|(13.1%)
|N/A
|Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks
|6,564
|N/A
|8,425
|(22.1%)
|N/A
|Behavioral Paid Weeks
|43,319
|N/A
|50,744
|(14.6%)
|N/A
|Clinical Paid Weeks
|1,514
|N/A
|1,038
|45.8%
|N/A
|Total Paid Weeks
|44,833
|N/A
|51,782
|(13.4%)
|N/A
|Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks (2)
|Digital Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks
|$
|3.28
|$
|3.32
|$
|3.25
|0.7%
|2.0%
|Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks
|$
|5.38
|$
|5.42
|$
|5.66
|(5.0%)
|(4.2%)
|Behavioral Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks
|$
|3.59
|$
|3.64
|$
|3.65
|(1.6%)
|(0.4%)
|Clinical Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks
|$
|19.46
|$
|19.46
|$
|18.07
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Total Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks
|$
|4.13
|$
|4.17
|$
|3.94
|4.8%
|5.8%
|End of Period Subscribers (3)
|End of Period Digital Subscribers
|2,794
|N/A
|3,277
|(14.7%)
|N/A
|End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers
|505
|N/A
|640
|(21.1%)
|N/A
|End of Period Behavorial Subscribers
|3,299
|N/A
|3,917
|(15.8%)
|N/A
|End of Period Clinical Subscribers
|135
|N/A
|87
|55.2%
|N/A
|Total End of Period Subscribers
|3,434
|N/A
|4,004
|(14.2%)
|N/A
| _____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
|(1) The“Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i)“Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company's Digital offerings; (ii)“Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company's Workshops + Digital offerings; (iii)“Behavioral Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks; (iv)“Clinical Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company's Clinical offerings; and (v)“Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Behavioral Paid Weeks and Clinical Paid Weeks.
|(2) The“Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks” metric reports the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's offerings divided by Paid Weeks as follows: (i)“Digital Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks” is Digital Subscription Revenues divided by Digital Paid Weeks; (ii)“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks” is Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues divided by Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks; (iii)“Behavioral Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks” is Behavioral Subscription Revenues divided by Behavioral Paid Weeks; (iv)“Clinical Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks” is Clinical Subscription Revenues divided by Clinical Paid Weeks; and (v)“Total Subscription Revenues Per Paid Weeks” is Subscription Revenues divided by Total Paid Weeks.
|(3) The“End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i)“End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital subscribers; (ii)“End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Workshops + Digital subscribers; (iii)“End of Period Behavioral Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers; (iv)“End of Period Clinical Subscribers” is the total number of Clinical subscribers; and (v)“End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Behavioral Subscribers and End of Period Clinical Subscribers.
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|UNAUDITED
|Q1 2025 Variance
|2025 Constant Currency
|2025
|2025
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|2025
|vs
|2025
|vs
|Currency
|Constant
|Constant
|vs
|2024
|vs
|2024
|GAAP
|Adjustment
|Adjusted
|Adjustment
|Currency
|Currency
|GAAP
|Adjustment
|Adjusted
|2024
|Adjusted
|2024
|Adjusted
|Selected Financial Data
|Gross Profit
|$
|132,876
|$
|(384)
|(1)
|$
|132,492
|$
|1,587
|$
|134,463
|$
|134,079
|$
|137,800
|$
|2,455
|(7)
|$
|140,255
|(3.6%)
|(5.5%)
|(2.4%)
|(4.4%)
|Gross Margin
|71.2%
|71.0%
|71.4%
|71.2%
|66.7%
|67.9%
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|$
|46,750
|$
|(12,179)
|(2)
|$
|34,571
|$
|146
|$
|46,896
|$
|34,717
|$
|58,982
|$
|(3,282)
|(8)
|$
|55,700
|(20.7%)
|(37.9%)
|(20.5%)
|(37.7%)
|Operating Loss
|$
|(20,201)
|$
|39,344
|(3)
|$
|19,143
|$
|1,209
|$
|(18,992)
|$
|20,352
|$
|(269,332)
|$
|263,725
|(9)
|$
|(5,607)
|(92.5%)
|(441.4%)
|(92.9%)
|(463.0%)
|Operating Loss Margin
|(10.8%)
|10.3%
|(10.1%)
|10.8%
|(130.4%)
|(2.7%)
|Provision for Income Taxes
|$
|22,575
|$
|4,261
|(4)
|$
|26,836
|$
|330
|$
|22,905
|$
|27,166
|$
|55,448
|$
|17,939
|(10)
|$
|73,387
|(59.3%)
|(63.4%)
|(58.7%)
|(63.0%)
|Net Loss
|$
|(72,585)
|$
|35,083
|(5)
|$
|(37,502)
|$
|879
|$
|(71,706)
|$
|(36,623)
|$
|(347,902)
|$
|245,786
|(11)
|$
|(102,116)
|(79.1%)
|(63.3%)
|(79.4%)
|(64.1%)
|Net Loss Margin
|(38.9%)
|(20.1%)
|(38.1%)
|(19.4%)
|(168.4%)
|(49.4%)
|Diluted Net Loss Per Share
|$
|(0.91)
|$
|0.44
|(6)
|$
|(0.47)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.89)
|$
|(0.46)
|$
|(4.39)
|$
|3.10
|(12)
|$
|(1.29)
|(79.4%)
|(63.7%)
|(79.6%)
|(64.5%)
| _____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
|(1) Excludes the net impact of the reversal of $231 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan and the reversal of $153 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan.
|(2) Excludes (i) the impact of the $10,823 of transaction costs related to the review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, and (ii) the net impact of the $1,702 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan and the reversal of $346 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan.
|(3) Excludes (i) the impact of the Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charge of $27,549 related to its United States unit of account, (ii) the impact of the $10,823 of transaction costs related to the review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, and (iii) the net impact of (a) the reversal of $231 of charges and $1,702 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (b) the reversal of $153 of charges and the reversal of $346 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.
|(4) Excludes (i) the impact of the Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charge of $1,284 related to its United States unit of account, (ii) the impact of the $2,732 of transaction costs related to the review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, and (iii) the net impact of $371 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan and the reversal of $126 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan.
|(5) Excludes (i) the impact of the Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charge of $26,265 related to its United States unit of account, (i) the impact of the $8,091 of transaction costs related to the review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, and (iii) the net impact of $1,100 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan and the reversal of $373 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan.
|(6) Excludes (i) the impact of the Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charge of $0.33 related to its United States unit of account, (ii) the impact of the $0.10 of transaction costs related to the review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, and (iii) the net impact of $0.01 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan and the reversal of $0.00 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan.
|(7) Excludes the net impact of $2,430 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and $25 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.
|(8) Excludes the net impact of $3,063 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and $219 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.
|(9) Excludes (i) the impact of the Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charges of $251,431, $4,074, $2,328 and $155 related to its United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, and (ii) the net impact of (a) $2,430 of charges and $3,063 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (b) $25 of charges and $219 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.
|(10) Excludes (i) the impact of the Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charges of $15,245, $1,222 and $39 related to its United States, Australia and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, and (ii) the net impact of $1,372 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and $61 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.
|(11) Excludes (i) the impact of the Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charges of $236,186, $2,852, $2,328 and $116 related to its United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, and (ii) the net impact of $4,121 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and $183 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.
|(12) Excludes (i) the impact of the Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charges of $2.98, $0.04, $0.03 and $0.00 related to its United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, and (ii) the net impact of $0.05 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and $0.00 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
|UNAUDITED
| Three Months Ended
|Constant Currency
|March 29,
|March 30,
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2025
|2025
|2024
|Variance
|Variance
|Net Loss
|$
|(72,585)
|$
|(347,902)
|Interest
|27,603
|24,727
|Taxes
|22,575
|55,448
|Depreciation and Amortization
|6,914
|10,403
|Stock-based Compensation
|860
|2,402
|EBITDAS
|$
|(14,633)
|$
|(254,922)
|(94.3%)
|(94.7%)
|EBITDAS Margin
|(7.8%)
|(123.4%)
|Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments
|27,549
|(1)
|257,988
|(2)
|Transaction Costs (3)
|10,823
|-
|2024 Plan Restructuring Charges (4)
|1,471
|-
|2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (5)
|(499)
|5,493
|2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (6)
|-
|244
|Other (7)
|2,206
|(1,605)
|Adjusted EBITDAS
|$
|26,917
|$
|7,198
|274.0%
|290.8%
|Adjusted EBITDAS Margin
|14.4%
|3.5%
| _____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
|(1) The Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charge related to its United States unit of account.
|(2) The Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charges of $251,431, $4,074, $2,328 and $155 related to its United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom units of account, respectively.
|(3) Certain non-recurring transaction costs related to the review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.
|(4) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan.
|(5) The reversal of charges or charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan.
|(6) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.
|(7) Primarily consists of the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses.
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIOS)
|UNAUDITED
|Trailing Twelve
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Months
|Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|23,269
|$
|(46,192
|)
|$
|25,124
|$
|(72,585
|)
|$
|(70,384
|)
|Interest
|28,577
|28,619
|27,031
|27,603
|111,830
|Taxes
|(15,835
|)
|(27,342
|)
|(11,745
|)
|22,575
|(32,347
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|9,545
|9,155
|8,681
|6,914
|34,295
|Stock-based Compensation
|2,740
|824
|705
|860
|5,129
|EBITDAS
|$
|48,296
|$
|(34,936
|)
|$
|49,796
|$
|(14,633
|)
|$
|48,523
|Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments
|-
|57,045
|(1)
|-
|27,549
|(2)
|84,594
|Transaction Costs (3)
|-
|-
|-
|10,823
|10,823
|2024 Plan Restructuring Charges (4)
|-
|14,812
|2,231
|1,471
|18,514
|2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (5)
|1,910
|(749
|)
|(1,532
|)
|(499
|)
|(870
|)
|2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (6)
|69
|(257
|)
|(48
|)
|-
|(236
|)
|Former CEO Separation Expenses (7)
|-
|3,858
|-
|-
|3,858
|Other (8)
|(78
|)
|3,112
|(4,188
|)
|2,206
|1,052
|Adjusted EBITDAS
|$
|50,197
|$
|42,885
|$
|46,259
|$
|26,917
|$
|166,258
|Total Debt
|$
|1,603,029
|Less: Cash
|236,346
|Net Debt
|$
|1,366,683
|Total Debt to Net Loss
|(22.8
|)
|X
|Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS
|8.2
|X
| _____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
|(1) The Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charges of $54,295 and $2,750 related to its United States and United Kingdom units of account, respectively.
|(2) The Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charge related to its United States unit of account.
|(3) Certain non-recurring transaction costs related to the review of strategic alternatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.
|(4) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan.
|(5) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan.
|(6) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.
|(7) Certain non-recurring expenses in connection with the separation from the Company of its former Chief Executive Officer.
|(8) Primarily consists of the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses.
|WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(IN THOUSANDS)
|UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|March 29,
|March 30,
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|19,143
|$
|(5,607
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|6,914
|10,403
|Stock-based Compensation
|860
|2,402
|Adjusted EBITDAS
|$
|26,917
|$
|7,198
| _____
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
