Opendoor Announces First Quarter Of 2025 Financial Results
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OPERATING METRICS
(In millions, except percentages, homes sold, number of markets, homes purchased, and homes in inventory)
(Unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Revenue
|$
|1,153
|$
|1,084
|$
|1,377
|$
|1,511
|$
|1,181
|Gross profit
|$
|99
|$
|85
|$
|105
|$
|129
|$
|114
|Gross Margin
|8.6
|%
|7.8
|%
|7.6
|%
|8.5
|%
|9.7
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(85
|)
|$
|(113
|)
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(109
|)
|Number of markets (at period end)
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|Homes sold
|2,946
|2,822
|3,615
|4,078
|3,078
|Homes purchased
|3,609
|2,951
|3,504
|4,771
|3,458
|Homes in inventory (at period end)
|7,080
|6,417
|6,288
|6,399
|5,706
|Inventory (at period end)
|$
|2,362
|$
|2,159
|$
|2,145
|$
|2,234
|$
|1,881
|Percentage of homes“on the market” for greater than 120 days (at period end)
|27
|%
|46
|%
|23
|%
|14
|%
|15
|%
|Non-GAAP Financial Highlights (1)
|Contribution Profit
|$
|54
|$
|38
|$
|52
|$
|95
|$
|57
|Contribution Margin
|4.7
|%
|3.5
|%
|3.8
|%
|6.3
|%
|4.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|(49
|)
|$
|(38
|)
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|(50
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|(2.6
|)%
|(4.5
|)%
|(2.8
|)%
|(0.3
|)%
|(4.2
|)%
|Adjusted Net Loss
|$
|(63
|)
|$
|(77
|)
|$
|(70
|)
|$
|(31
|)
|$
|(80
|)
|(1)
|See“-Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further details and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share amounts which are presented in thousands, and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|REVENUE
|$
|1,153
|$
|1,084
|$
|1,181
|COST OF REVENUE
|1,054
|999
|1,067
|GROSS PROFIT
|99
|85
|114
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales, marketing and operations
|98
|88
|113
|General and administrative
|33
|41
|47
|Technology and development
|21
|33
|41
|Restructuring
|3
|17
|-
|Total operating expenses
|155
|179
|201
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(56
|)
|(94
|)
|(87
|)
|LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|(33
|)
|(32
|)
|(37
|)
|OTHER INCOME – Net
|4
|14
|15
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(85
|)
|(113
|)
|(109
|)
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|-
|-
|-
|NET LOSS
|$
|(85
|)
|$
|(113
|)
|$
|(109
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|723,542
|716,317
|682,457
|Diluted
|723,542
|716,317
|682,457
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|559
|$
|671
|Restricted cash
|134
|92
|Marketable securities
|-
|8
|Escrow receivable
|20
|6
|Real estate inventory, net
|2,362
|2,159
|Other current assets
|77
|61
|Total current assets
|3,152
|2,997
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – Net
|44
|48
|RIGHT OF USE ASSETS
|17
|18
|GOODWILL
|3
|3
|OTHER ASSETS
|61
|60
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|3,277
|$
|3,126
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|$
|102
|$
|92
|Non-recourse asset-backed debt – current portion
|946
|432
|Interest payable
|3
|3
|Lease liabilities – current portion
|2
|2
|Total current liabilities
|1,053
|529
|NON-RECOURSE ASSET-BACKED DEBT – Net of current portion
|1,187
|1,492
|CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES
|378
|378
|LEASE LIABILITIES – Net of current portion
|13
|13
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|1
|1
|Total liabilities
|2,632
|2,413
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized; 726,835,454 and 719,990,121 shares issued, respectively; 726,835,454 and 719,990,121 shares outstanding, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,455
|4,438
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,810
|)
|(3,725
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|Total shareholders' equity
|645
|713
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|3,277
|$
|3,126
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(85
|)
|$
|(109
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10
|14
|Amortization of right of use asset
|1
|2
|Stock-based compensation
|14
|33
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|13
|7
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|3
|2
|Other
|-
|2
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Escrow receivable
|(14
|)
|(6
|)
|Real estate inventory
|(212
|)
|(114
|)
|Other assets
|(16
|)
|(13
|)
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|8
|6
|Lease liabilities
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(279
|)
|(178
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(4
|)
|(8
|)
|Proceeds from sales, maturities, redemptions and paydowns of marketable securities
|6
|30
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|2
|22
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock for ESPP
|1
|2
|Proceeds from non-recourse asset-backed debt
|576
|-
|Principal payments on non-recourse asset-backed debt
|(362
|)
|(100
|)
|Payment of loan origination fees and debt issuance costs
|(8
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|207
|(98
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(70
|)
|(254
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH – Beginning of period
|763
|1,540
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH – End of period
|$
|693
|$
|1,286
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION – Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|31
|$
|34
|DISCLOSURES OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Stock-based compensation expense capitalized for internally developed software
|$
|1
|$
|5
|RECONCILIATION TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|559
|$
|953
|Restricted cash
|134
|333
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|693
|$
|1,286
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results, this press release includes references to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA, and any such non-GAAP financial measures expressed as a Margin, are useful to investors as supplemental operational measurements to evaluate the Company's financial performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's reported GAAP results because they may include or exclude certain items as compared to similar GAAP-based measures, and such measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's recurring operating results.
Adjusted Gross Profit and Contribution Profit
To provide investors with additional information regarding our margins and return on inventory acquired, we have included Adjusted Gross Profit and Contribution Profit, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that Adjusted Gross Profit and Contribution Profit are useful financial measures for investors as they are supplemental measures used by management in evaluating unit level economics and our operating performance. Each of these measures is intended to present the economics related to homes sold during a given period. We do so by including revenue generated from homes sold (and adjacent services) in the period and only the expenses that are directly attributable to such home sales, even if such expenses were recognized in prior periods, and excluding expenses related to homes that remain in inventory as of the end of the period. Contribution Profit provides investors a measure to assess Opendoor's ability to generate returns on homes sold during a reporting period after considering home purchase costs, renovation and repair costs, holding costs and selling costs.
Adjusted Gross Profit and Contribution Profit are supplemental measures of our operating performance and have limitations as analytical tools. For example, these measures include costs that were recorded in prior periods under GAAP and exclude, in connection with homes held in inventory at the end of the period, costs required to be recorded under GAAP in the same period. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We include a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is gross profit.
Adjusted Gross Profit / Margin
We calculate Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit under GAAP adjusted for (1) inventory valuation adjustment in the current period, and (2) inventory valuation adjustment in prior periods. Inventory valuation adjustment in the current period is calculated by adding back the inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period on homes that remain in inventory at period end. Inventory valuation adjustment in prior periods is calculated by subtracting the inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods on homes sold in the current period. Adjusted Gross Margin is Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue.
We view this metric as an important measure of business performance as it captures gross margin performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Adjusted Gross Profit helps management assess home pricing, service fees and renovation performance for a specific resale cohort.
Contribution Profit / Margin
We calculate Contribution Profit as Adjusted Gross Profit, minus certain costs incurred on homes sold during the current period including: (1) holding costs incurred in the current period, (2) holding costs incurred in prior periods, and (3) direct selling costs. Contribution Margin is Contribution Profit as a percentage of revenue.
We view this metric as an important measure of business performance as it captures the unit level performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Contribution Profit helps management assess inflows and outflows directly associated with a specific resale cohort.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except percentages, and homes sold)
(Unaudited)
The following table presents a reconciliation of our Adjusted Gross Profit and Contribution Profit to our gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:
|
|Three Months Ended
|(in millions, except percentages and homes sold, or as noted)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Revenue (GAAP)
|$
|1,153
|$
|1,084
|$
|1,377
|$
|1,511
|$
|1,181
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|99
|
|$
|85
|$
|105
|$
|129
|$
|114
|Gross Margin
|8.6
|%
|
|7.8
|%
|7.6
|%
|8.5
|%
|9.7
|%
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|Inventory valuation adjustment – Current Period(1)(2)
|13
|
|6
|10
|34
|7
|Inventory valuation adjustment – Prior Periods(1)(3)
|(12
|)
|
|(16
|)
|(16
|)
|(9
|)
|(17
|)
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|100
|
|$
|75
|$
|99
|$
|154
|$
|104
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|8.7
|%
|
|6.9
|%
|7.2
|%
|10.2
|%
|8.8
|%
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|Direct selling costs(4)
|(29
|)
|
|(23
|)
|(32
|)
|(43
|)
|(34
|)
|Holding costs on sales – Current Period(5)(6)
|(5
|)
|
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|Holding costs on sales – Prior Periods(5)(7)
|(12
|)
|
|(10
|)
|(9
|)
|(11
|)
|(8
|)
|Contribution Profit
|$
|54
|$
|38
|$
|52
|$
|95
|$
|57
|Homes sold in period
|2,946
|2,822
|3,615
|4,078
|3,078
|Contribution Profit per Home Sold (in thousands)
|$
|18
|$
|13
|$
|14
|$
|23
|$
|19
|Contribution Margin
|4.7
|%
|
|3.5
|%
|3.8
|%
|6.3
|%
|4.8
|%
________________
|(1)
|Inventory valuation adjustment includes adjustments to record real estate inventory at the lower of its carrying amount or its net realizable value.
|(2)
|Inventory valuation adjustment - Current Period is the inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period presented associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end.
|(3)
|Inventory valuation adjustment - Prior Periods is the inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods associated with homes that sold in the period presented.
|(4)
|Represents selling costs incurred related to homes sold in the relevant period. This primarily includes broker commissions, external title and escrow-related fees and transfer taxes, and are included in Sales, marketing and operations on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(5)
|Holding costs include mainly property taxes, insurance, utilities, homeowners association dues, cleaning and maintenance costs. Holding costs are included in Sales, marketing, and operations on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(6)
|Represents holding costs incurred in the period presented on homes sold in the period presented.
|(7)
|Represents holding costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the period presented.
Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA
We also present Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to assess our underlying financial performance. These measures are also commonly used by investors and analysts to compare the underlying performance of companies in our industry. We believe these measures provide investors with meaningful period over period comparisons of our underlying performance, adjusted for certain charges that are non-cash, not directly related to our revenue-generating operations, not aligned to related revenue, or not reflective of ongoing operating results that vary in frequency and amount.
Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our operating performance and have important limitations. For example, these measures exclude the impact of certain costs required to be recorded under GAAP. These measures also include inventory valuation adjustments that were recorded in prior periods under GAAP and exclude, in connection with homes held in inventory at the end of the period, inventory valuation adjustments required to be recorded under GAAP in the same period. These measures could differ substantially from similarly titled measures presented by other companies in our industry or companies in other industries. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We include a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss.
Adjusted Net Loss
We calculate Adjusted Net Loss as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude non-cash expenses of stock-based compensation, equity securities fair value adjustment, intangibles amortization expense, and the amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized to internally developed software (“IDSW”). It excludes expenses that are not directly related to our revenue-generating operations such as restructuring and legal contingency accruals. It excludes loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt as these expenses or gains were incurred as a result of decisions made by management to repay portions of our outstanding credit facilities and the 0.25% convertible senior notes due in 2026 (the "2026 Notes") early; these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results and vary in frequency and amount. Adjusted Net Loss also aligns the timing of inventory valuation adjustments recorded under GAAP to the period in which the related revenue is recorded in order to improve the comparability of this measure to our non-GAAP financial measures of unit economics, as described above. Our calculation of Adjusted Net Loss does not currently include the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments because our taxes and such tax effects have not been material to date.
Adjusted EBITDA / Margin
We calculated Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Loss adjusted for depreciation and amortization, property financing and other interest expense, interest income, and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
The following table presents a reconciliation of our Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:
|
|Three Months Ended
|(in millions, except percentages)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Revenue (GAAP)
|$
|1,153
|$
|1,084
|$
|1,377
|$
|1,511
|$
|1,181
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(85
|)
|
|$
|(113
|)
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(109
|)
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|Stock-based compensation
|14
|
|23
|25
|33
|33
|Equity securities fair value adjustment(1)
|3
|-
|3
|2
|2
|Intangibles amortization expense(2)
|-
|
|-
|1
|1
|2
|Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized to IDSW(3)
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Inventory valuation adjustment – Current Period(4)(5)
|13
|
|6
|10
|34
|7
|Inventory valuation adjustment - Prior Periods(4)(6)
|(12
|)
|
|(16
|)
|(16
|)
|(9
|)
|(17
|)
|Restructuring(7)
|3
|
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Legal contingency accrual and related expenses
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Other(8)
|(2
|)
|
|-
|(15
|)
|(1
|)
|2
|Adjusted Net Loss
|$
|(63
|)
|
|$
|(77
|)
|$
|(70
|)
|$
|(31
|)
|$
|(80
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortization of intangibles
|5
|
|7
|10
|7
|11
|Property financing(9)
|29
|
|28
|30
|26
|32
|Other interest expense(10)
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Interest income(11)
|(5
|)
|
|(11
|)
|(12
|)
|(12
|)
|(18
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|
|-
|-
|1
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(30
|)
|
|$
|(49
|)
|$
|(38
|)
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|(50
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|(2.6
|)%
|
|(4.5
|)%
|(2.8
|)%
|(0.3
|)%
|(4.2
|)%
________________
|(1)
|Represents the gains and losses on certain financial instruments, which are marked to fair value at the end of each period.
|(2)
|Represents amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The acquired intangible assets had useful lives ranging from 1 to 5 years and amortization was incurred until the intangible assets were fully amortized in 2024.
|(3)
|Beginning in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company revised the presentation of the amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized to IDSW to more appropriately present the full impact of all stock-based compensation expenses. This expense was previously included in“Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortization of intangibles.” Had this presentation been applied for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, Adjusted Net Loss would have improved by $3 million, $3 million, $3 million, and $4 million, respectively, with no impact to Adjusted EBITDA.
|(4)
|Inventory valuation adjustment includes adjustments to record real estate inventory at the lower of its carrying amount or its net realizable value.
|(5)
|Inventory valuation adjustment - Current Period is the inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period presented associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end.
|(6)
|Inventory valuation adjustment - Prior Periods is the inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods associated with homes that sold in the period presented.
|(7)
|Restructuring costs consist primarily of severance and employee termination benefits and bonuses incurred in connection with the elimination of employees' roles. Additionally, these costs include expenses related to the termination of certain non-cancelable leases and consulting fees incurred during the restructuring process.
|(8)
|Includes primarily gain on deconsolidation, net, impairment of IDSW projects related to restructuring, related party services income, and sublease income.
|(9)
|Includes interest expense on our non-recourse asset-backed debt facilities.
|(10)
|Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and loan origination fees, commitment fees, unused fees, other interest related costs on our asset-backed debt facilities, and interest expense related to the 2026 Notes outstanding.
|(11)
|Consists mainly of interest earned on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities.
1 Opendoor has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Contribution Profit to forecasted GAAP gross profit (loss) nor a reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) within this press release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include, but are not limited to, inventory valuation adjustment and equity securities fair value adjustment. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP gross profit (loss) and net income (loss), are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the financial tables below.
