Astera Labs Announces Financial Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025
|ASTERA LABS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|As of
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|86,431
|$
|79,551
|Marketable securities
|838,295
|834,750
|Accounts receivable, net
|69,778
|38,811
|Inventory
|51,057
|43,215
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|30,258
|16,652
|Total current assets
|1,075,819
|1,012,979
|Property and equipment, net
|39,474
|35,651
|Other assets
|6,401
|5,878
|Total assets
|$
|1,121,694
|$
|1,054,508
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|29,513
|$
|26,918
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|47,767
|59,624
|Total current liabilities
|77,280
|86,542
|Other liabilities
|2,852
|3,167
|Total liabilities
|80,132
|89,709
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|16
|16
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,216,495
|1,173,153
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,028
|426
|Accumulated deficit
|(176,977
|)
|(208,796
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,041,562
|964,799
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,121,694
|$
|1,054,508
|ASTERA LABS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Revenue
|$
|159,442
|$
|141,096
|$
|65,258
|Cost of revenue
|40,031
|36,648
|14,738
|Gross profit
|119,411
|104,448
|50,520
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|64,554
|56,524
|53,558
|Sales and marketing
|21,702
|22,818
|55,510
|General and administrative
|21,870
|24,962
|24,419
|Total operating expenses
|108,126
|104,304
|133,487
|Operating income (loss)
|11,285
|144
|(82,967
|)
|Interest income
|10,432
|10,558
|2,554
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|21,717
|10,702
|(80,413
|)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(10,102
|)
|(14,011
|)
|12,582
|Net income (loss)
|$
|31,819
|$
|24,713
|$
|(92,995
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.15
|$
|(1.77
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.14
|$
|(1.77
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|163,194
|159,895
|52,532
|Diluted
|178,116
|177,559
|52,532
|ASTERA LABS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|31,819
|$
|(92,995
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
|Stock-based compensation
|42,446
|97,768
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,125
|614
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|696
|522
|Warrants contra revenue
|374
|110
|Accretion of discounts on marketable securities
|(2,542
|)
|(568
|)
|Other, net
|(1,025
|)
|430
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(30,968
|)
|(8,422
|)
|Inventory
|(6,787
|)
|(5,900
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(14,495
|)
|(2,666
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,226
|4,973
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(11,676
|)
|10,224
|Operating lease liability
|(689
|)
|(438
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|10,504
|3,652
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(4,539
|)
|(3,424
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(190,821
|)
|(23,308
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities
|191,420
|22,481
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,940
|)
|(4,251
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
|-
|672,198
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|-
|(1,756
|)
|Tax withholding related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
|-
|(20,111
|)
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options, net of repurchases
|386
|1,247
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|386
|651,578
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|6,950
|650,979
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|Beginning of the period
|80,044
|45,098
|End of the period
|$
|86,994
|$
|696,077
|ASTERA LABS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|119,411
|$
|104,448
|$
|50,520
|Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO (1)
|-
|-
|516
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(38
|)
|131
|12
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|119,373
|$
|104,579
|$
|51,048
|GAAP gross margin
|74.9
|%
|74.0
|%
|77.4
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO (1)
|-
|-
|0.8
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|0.1
|-
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|74.9
|%
|74.1
|%
|78.2
|%
|GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|11,285
|$
|144
|$
|(82,967
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO (1)
|-
|-
|88,873
|Stock-based compensation expense
|42,446
|48,218
|8,895
|Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO (2)
|-
|-
|1,072
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|53,731
|$
|48,362
|$
|15,873
|GAAP operating margin
|7.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|(127.1
|)%
|Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO (1)
|-
|-
|136.2
|Stock-based compensation expense
|26.6
|34.2
|13.6
|Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO (2)
|-
|-
|1.6
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|33.7
|%
|34.3
|%
|24.3
|%
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|31,819
|$
|24,713
|$
|(92,995
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense upon IPO (1)
|-
|-
|88,873
|Stock-based compensation expense
|42,446
|48,218
|8,895
|Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO (2)
|-
|-
|1,072
|Income tax effect(3)
|(14,638
|)
|(6,439
|)
|8,485
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|59,627
|$
|66,492
|$
|14,330
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|GAAP – basic
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.15
|$
|(1.77
|)
|GAAP – diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.14
|$
|(1.77
|)
|Non-GAAP pro forma - diluted
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.10
|Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|GAAP – basic
|163,194
|159,895
|52,532
|GAAP – diluted
|178,116
|177,559
|52,532
|Non-GAAP pro forma – diluted (4)
|178,116
|177,559
|147,514
|____________________
|(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in connection with the time-based vesting and settlement of RSUs that had previously met the time-based vesting condition and for which the liquidity event vesting condition was satisfied in connection with our IPO.
|(2) Employer payroll taxes related to the time-based vesting and settlement of RSUs, that had previously met the time-based vesting condition and for which the liquidity event vesting condition was satisfied in connection with our IPO.
|(3) Income tax effect is calculated based on the tax laws in the jurisdictions in which we operate and is calculated to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense and one-off discrete tax adjustments that are unrelated to our core operating performance. We no longer maintain valuation allowance for non-GAAP purposes due to our profitability on a non-GAAP basis. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, the non-GAAP tax expense (benefit) rate was 7%, (13%), and 22%, respectively.
|(4) We present the non-GAAP pro-forma weighted average shares to provide meaningful supplemental information of comparable shares for each period presented. The non-GAAP pro forma weighted average shares is calculated as follows:
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Shares used to compute GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted
|178,116
|177,559
|52,532
|Weighted average effect of the assumed conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock from the beginning of the periods
|-
|-
|78,905
|Effect of dilutive equivalent shares
|-
|-
|16,077
|Shares used to compute non-GAAP pro forma net income per share – diluted
|178,116
|177,559
|147,514
|ASTERA LABS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK (Unaudited)
|(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Outlook for Three Months Ending June 30, 2025
|Low
|High
|GAAP gross margin
|74.0
|%
|74.0
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|74.0
|%
|74.0
|%
|GAAP operating expense
|$
|113
|$
|115
|Stock-based compensation expense
|40
|40
|Non-GAAP operating expense
|$
|73
|$
|75
|GAAP tax rate
|21
|%
|21
|%
|Income tax effect
|(11
|)
|(11
|)
|Non-GAAP tax rate
|10
|%
|10
|%
|GAAP EPS – diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.11
|Stock-based compensation expense and income tax effect
|0.22
|0.22
|Non-GAAP EPS – diluted
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.33
|ASTERA LABS, INC.
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Cost of revenue
|$
|(38
|)
|$
|131
|$
|528
|Research and development
|19,186
|18,808
|30,007
|Sales and marketing
|12,319
|14,671
|49,258
|General and administrative
|10,979
|14,608
|17,975
|Total stock-based compensation expense (1)
|$
|42,446
|$
|48,218
|$
|97,768
|____________________
|(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2024 included $88.9 million of cumulative stock-based compensation expense related to the time-based vesting and settlement of RSUs that had previously met the time-based vesting condition and for which the liquidity event vesting condition was satisfied in connection with our IPO.
IR CONTACT: Leslie Green
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment