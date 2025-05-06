Astera Labs Announces Financial Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025



Record quarterly revenue of $159.4 million, up 13% QoQ and 144% YoY

Strong demand for PCIe scale-up and Ethernet scale-out in custom ASIC platforms PCIe 6 connectivity portfolio poised to ramp in leading GPU-based rack-scale systems starting in Q2



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended March 31, 2025.

“Astera Labs started the year strong, with Q1 revenue growing 13% sequentially and 144% year-over-year, and exceeding our first quarter guidance for gross margin and earnings per share,” said Jitendra Mohan, Astera Labs' Chief Executive Officer.“Our design wins across AI platforms, expanding portfolio with increasing value for customers, and significant traction with Scorpio fabric solutions strategically position us as a critical connectivity supplier for the entire AI rack. During the quarter, we saw strong demand for PCIe scale-up and Ethernet scale-out connectivity solutions in custom ASIC platforms, along with initial shipments for Scorpio P-Series and Aries 6 Retimers for merchant GPU-based platforms. These factors and new opportunities for scale-up interconnects boost our confidence in accelerating R&D development to further strengthen our connectivity platform and to deliver results that outpace industry growth.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP Financial Results:



Revenue of $159.4 million, up 13% sequentially and up 144% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin of 74.9%

GAAP operating income of $11.3 million

GAAP operating margin of 7.1%

GAAP net income of $31.8 million GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.18

Non-GAAP Financial Results (excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments):



Non-GAAP gross margin of 74.9%

Non-GAAP operating income of $53.7 million

Non-GAAP operating margin of 33.7%

Non-GAAP net income of $59.6 million Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.33



Q1 2025 and Recent Business Highlights



Announced the production ramp of our PCIe Gen 6 connectivity portfolio to drive next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure deployments. We are currently shipping PCIe Gen 6 Scorpio P-Series Smart Fabric Switches, Aries 6 PCIe/CXL Smart Retimers, and Aries 6 PCIe Smart Cable Modules. We have also recently added Aries 6 PCIe Smart Gearboxes and will continue to expand the portfolio with PCIe 6 over Optics Technology. This broad PCIe 6 portfolio seamlessly integrates with our COSMOS software suite to deliver a smart, customizable connectivity backbone that enables data center observability, enhanced security, and extensive fleet management capabilities.

Introduced a PCIe 6-ready reference design based on NVIDIA Blackwell-based MGX platform leveraging Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches for AI and cloud infrastructure. The modular design scales across different NVIDIA MGX configurations to accelerate time-to-market and deliver leading performance for next-generation AI systems. Scorpio-based solutions enable customers to maximize GPU productivity through enhanced data center observability, telemetry, and diagnostics using our COSMOS rack-scale management software.

Ultra Accelerator LinkTM (UALinkTM) Consortium announced the ratification of the UALink 200G 1.0 Specification which defines a low-latency, high-bandwidth interconnect for communication between accelerators and switches supporting up to 1,024 accelerators within an AI computing pod. As a board member and key contributor, Astera Labs proudly supports this new standard and is uniquely positioned to lead in this space by delivering a complete portfolio of connectivity solutions based on our deep expertise within scalable AI infrastructure.

Expanded our Cloud-Scale Interop Lab to accelerate time-to-market of PCIe 6 AI platforms powered by Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches. Rigorous interoperability and performance testing of Scorpio P-Series Fabric Switches is accomplished with a wide range of PCIe 6.x exercisers, analyzers, GPUs, CPUs, NICs and SSDs across multiple PCIe generations and topologies. At the GTC 2025 show, we showcased the first end-to-end PCIe 6 interoperability with NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU and Micron's NVMe SSD with both our Aries 6 PCIe Smart Retimer and Scorpio-P PCIe Smart Fabric Switch. The expansion of our Cloud-Scale Interop Lab will enable customers to design with confidence, minimize interoperation risk, and reduce overall development time and costs. Appointed seasoned technology industry veteran Dr. Craig Barratt to our Board of Directors. Dr. Barratt brings decades of experience as an impactful leader and board member across multiple networking, semiconductor, and medical device companies. His deep technical expertise and strategic insights will provide Astera Labs with critical guidance that assists our efforts in expanding our leadership position in high-performance connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure.



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, Astera Labs estimates the following:

GAAP Financial Outlook:



Revenue within a range of $170 million to $175 million

GAAP gross margin of approximately 74%

GAAP operating expenses within a range of approximately $113 million to $115 million

GAAP tax rate of approximately 21% GAAP diluted earnings per share within a range of approximately $0.10 to $0.11 on weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 178 million



Non-GAAP Financial Outlook (excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments):



Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 74%

Non-GAAP operating expenses within a range of approximately $73 million to $75 million

Non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 10% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share within a range of approximately $0.32 to $0.33 on non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 178 million

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Astera Labs will host a conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and to discuss our financial outlook today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and using conference ID 5908687. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the Astera Labs website at . The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the company's website for the next six months.

About Astera Labs

Our PCIe, CXL and Ethernet semiconductor-based connectivity solutions are purpose-built to unleash the full potential of accelerated computing at cloud-scale. Inspired by trusted partnerships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader of products that are customizable, interoperable, and reliable. Discover how we are transforming AI and modern data-driven applications at .