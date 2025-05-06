KPIT Acquires Caresoft Global To Deliver Cost-Optimized Innovative Engineering Solutions For Trucks, Off-Highway Oems

Mr. Mathew Vachaparampil, CEO of Caresoft Global (on the left) and Mr. Kishor Patil, Cofounder, CEO & MD, KPIT Technologies (on the right)

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- . Strengthens KPIT's commercial vehicle vertical by combining Caresoft's deep relationships and domain knowledge in trucks and off-highway segments. Accelerate KPIT's foray into China. Ramp up value creation through full vehicle cost reduction solutions for passenger car, trucks, and off-highway segments. Provide manufacturing engineering solutions for the mobility ecosystemThe Mobility industry is undergoing intense disruption. Tariff and trade uncertainties are straining supply chains. Chinese OEMs armed with speed, innovation, and cost advantage are expanding their footprint and pressuring global OEMs on their leadership positions. OEMs need to look at vehicle software, hardware design, and manufacturing in an integrated manner to drive speed and innovation while substantially reducing costs. However, a strategic partnership that can bring this integrated view did not exist until now!KPIT Technologies Ltd ., a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, announced the acquisition of Caresoft Global 's Engineering Solutions Business.Caresoft Global, a leader in automotive benchmarking and cost reduction-driven engineering solutions, will restructure its business into three business units: 1. Benchmarking, Technology Optimization & Cost Reduction Engineering, 2. Engineering Talent Solutions and 3. Engineering Solutions.KPIT will acquire the carved-out Caresoft Global's Engineering Solutions business globally. Aligned with the needs of Global OEMs and KPIT's goals, this partnership will create multi-dimensional synergies:Deepening focus on Trucks and Off-highway segments:In line with KPIT's strategic focus on the commercial vehicle segment, this partnership will acquire Caresoft's deep relationships and domain knowledge in the Trucks and Off-highway segments.Accelerate KPIT's foray into China:Caresoft's deep understanding and relationships with Chinese OEMs, NEVs, and suppliers, as well as its longstanding presence in China, will accelerate KPIT's foray into the country. KPIT will also implement best practices and lessons learned for Global OEMs.Ramp up value creation through full vehicle cost reduction solutions for Passenger Cars, Trucks, and Off-highway segments:A significant portion of vehicle development costs is driven by the engineering of hardware components. Caresoft has deep cost benchmarking and teardown expertise across hundreds of vehicle models and has delivered cost optimization for OEMs, which has saved billions of dollars.KPIT will also tap into the rich insights generated by Caresoft's technology optimization and cost reduction programs, expand into new areas such as software benchmarking, create unique market differentiators, and jointly explore downstream implementation opportunities.Provide manufacturing engineering solutions for the mobility segment:KPIT will also acquire new capabilities in areas such as manufacturing and industrial engineering, plant layout planning, and assembly line optimization for the mobility ecosystem. It will help OEMs make smarter decisions on product design and production from the ground up, and also help OEMs implement the best design in their factories. The focus is to make changes early in the vehicle development cycle and do it RIGHT the FIRST time.Mr. Kishor Patil, Cofounder, CEO & MD, KPIT Technologies, said, " At KPIT, we are deepening relationships with trucks and off-highway makers and accelerating foray into China. Also, OEMs across segments are looking for a partner who can bring more agility and cost efficiency by taking an integrated view of software, hardware, and manufacturing. With Caresoft's strong expertise, we have a strategic partnership which will bring unparalleled value to the mobility ecosystem."Mr. Mathew Vachaparampil, CEO of Caresoft Global, said,“This milestone reflects more than growth. It honors our shared values with KPIT: being relentlessly customer-centric and caring deeply for our people. We will jointly deliver more value to our automotive customers in terms of technology, cost, and speed to market.”Avendus Capital was the advisor to KPIT on this transaction.

