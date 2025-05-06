The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) And Moroccan Centre Renew Partnership To Advance Nuclear Techniques

The IAEA has renewed an agreement with the Moroccan national nuclear centre to work on nuclear techniques for water resource management, environmental protection and industrial applications.

The agreement is the result of a longstanding partnership between the IAEA and Morocco's National Centre for Nuclear Energy, Science, and Technology (CNESTEN), designated an IAEA Collaborating Centre since 2015.

CNESTEN has made significant strides in various fields through its collaboration with the IAEA, establishing advanced laboratories for isotope analysis, non-destructive testing, and radiometric studies, becoming a pivotal institution for water resource management, environmental protection, and industrial applications in the region.

Key achievements include conducting eight national studies on water resources assessment and management using nuclear techniques, updating isotope and chemical databases for more than 20 Moroccan basins, and participating in three coordinated research projects in the fields of water resources and agriculture.

CNESTEN provided individual training, expertise, and diagnostic services to several African member states, organizing over 90 training courses and workshops in isotope hydrology and industrial applications. Additionally, the centre published more than 25 scientific papers in these fields, significantly contributing to the global knowledge base and enhancing regional cooperation.

The most recent agreement was signed at the IAEA's 68th General Conference in September 2024 and is valid until 2029. It aims to implement two work plans, the first of which focuses on promoting the routine use of isotope hydrology tools at national and regional levels. This will be achieved by developing collaboration agreements with national and regional institutes and contributing to international networks such as the Global Network of Isotopes in Precipitation (GNIP) and Global Water Analysis Laboratory (GloWAL), focused on water resources in Morocco and across Africa. The centre will provide basic and advanced training in analytical methods and the use of geochemical and isotope tools in French. Additionally, CNESTEN will offer analytical services (hydrochemistry and environmental isotopes) for IAEA technical cooperation projects in Africa and the Middle East.

The second work plan aims to support countries in mobilizing peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology in industrial settings, thereby enhancing global capabilities for the effective use of radioisotope and radiation-based techniques. Key areas of focus include non-destructive testing, radiotracers, and sealed-source applications to foster cleaner and safer industrial practices and process management.

CNESTEN, a public institution under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, promotes nuclear science and technology in several socio-economic sectors, including water, environment and industry. It is recognized as a Regional Centre of Excellence by the AFRA agreement in various fields, such as isotopic hydrology and non-destructive testing. Additionally, CNESTEN has obtained accreditation for six analytical laboratories, including stable isotope and tritium laboratories, in compliance with the international standard ISO/IEC 17025. CNESTEN has also been approved as a training and certification centre in non-destructive testing by the Moroccan Confederation of Non-Destructive Testing.

This renewed cooperation between the IAEA and CNESTEN will further support efforts to use and develop nuclear and isotopic techniques for water resource management, environmental protection, and industrial applications. It will also strengthen technical skills and enhance national and regional capabilities in these fields, reaffirming the importance of these technologies in advancing and establishing long-term cooperation between the IAEA and CNESTEN. This collaboration will bolster Morocco's pioneering role at the African level in harnessing nuclear technologies across various key sectors.

